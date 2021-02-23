Virginia man killed in two-vehicle crash in Hanover County

A Columbia man died Monday in a two-vehicle crash in Hanover County, the sheriff's office said Tuesday.

A 2011 Jeep SUV was traveling north in the 14600 block of Clazemont Road when it rounded a curve, crossed the double solid center line and struck a 2006 Toyota sedan head-on about 5:53 p.m., the Hanover Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

The driver of the sedan, identified as Joseph Anthony Field, 67, of Columbia, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only occupant of the car.

All five occupants of the Jeep - three women ages 18 and 19 from Hanover, and two boys, ages 10 and 14 from Louisa County - were transported to a local hospital. Three of the five occupants had serious but non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said.