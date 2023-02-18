In prison, it’s called “the hole."

Inmates describe it as a brick room the size of a parking space. There’s a frosted window, a toilet and a bed. Meals come early, and the lights stay on late.

Most of the day is spent inside, with only as many as four hours are spent outside, in a metal pen slightly bigger than a prisoners cell.

Kenneth Hunter, who spent more than a year in solitary after an escape attempt, called it “the jail within the jail."

“It makes you live in fear, in constant paranoia,” said Hunter. “After a while you start to have panic attacks, you lose weight, you can’t sleep.”

For more than a decade, activists and legislators have sought to do away with solitary confinement, the practice of separating out problem prisoners from the general population.

Prison officials maintain they need solitary to maintain order in their facilities. They defend isolating prisoners as a way to keep prisons under control, separate out violent inmates and protect inmates who fear being in the general population.

However, with no due process, jails move inmates in and out of solitary without oversight. The result has been solitary cells populated by the mentally ill, even though psychiatrists have found solitary worsens conditions for the isolated.

According to an October report from DOC Director Harold Clarke, 350 individuals live in the DOC’s solitary units each day. Last year, nearly 5,000 inmates were sent to solitary, and 3,600 spent more than 15 days, a duration which the United Nations defines as torture.

Nearly half, or 48%, of those inmates went into the units with either a minimal or mild mental illness, Clarke said.

Despite segregating inmates into cells with solitary-like conditions, the Department of Corrections maintains that it “does not have solitary or isolated housing.”

22 hours a day in isolation

Whether it's called solitary or restorative housing, little separates the two. Prison officials say they have instituted more “programming” for inmates and provided more hours in the outdoor holding areas.

Typically, solitary is defined as 22 hours or more per day in isolation.

But inmates and outside oversight officials say solitary confinement still exists in practice.

In a December report by the Virginia Coalition on Solitary Confinement, numerous prisoners said they'd done time in solitary in the wake of the purported reforms.

“Despite their claims of reforms over the last two years (and years before that), VADOC has created a system that allows for the abuse and mistreatment of individuals through isolated confinement,” said the report’s authors.

Homer Venters, a federal monitor who was also a prison official from New York state, said mentally ill inmates are being held in locked cells and that is harmful to prisoners.

For example, Venters, who is stationed at a women's prison in Fluvanna to observe its compliance on treatment of inmates, said, “This unit has functioned as a de facto segregation unit because these women are held in locked cells for most of the time, a harmful and counterproductive approach.”

Psychiatrists have cautioned how solitary affects inmates, publishing studies showing that prolonged time spent alone physically alters the brain, shrinking region of the brain related to learning and memory, and sparking overactivity in the part of the brain that mediates fear and anxiety.

Adam Kaul, a legislative representative for the Psychiatric Society of Virginia, urged the DOC to consider the impact on the inmate.

“We notice in those situations that if they’ve been in solitary confinement, they come out retraumatized,” said Adam Kaul, legislative representative for the Psychiatric Society of Virginia. “Sometimes, they almost have to relearn what faces look like.”

Families are caught in the fray.

Rickie Piland, 22, has been alone in a segregated cell in Loudoun County Detention Center for more than 600 days, according to his parents, who have repeatedly petitioned for his release.

Piland is a pre-trial detainee, and has a diagnosis of bipolar disorder with psychoactive tendencies. Medical records of his diagnosis were reviewed by The Times-Dispatch. His pending charge is for sexual assault, stemming from a disputed incident at a high school party.

Richard Piland, Rickie's father, believes his son is there punitively. The elder Piland said his suspicions have been bolstered by body-cam footage showing corrections officers restraining his son and placing his son under scalding water. His family is pursuing a civil rights case, claiming their son suffered burns.

“They’re using the jails as mental health facilities,” said Deborah Piland, his grandmother. “They wind up in a holding pattern with nothing to do. He’s had several mental breakdowns. He’s starved for human contact. They bristle at the word solitary, but that’s what it is.”

Inmates get 'full continuum of care'

Piland is detained in a jail, not a prison. Virginia jails are overseen by the Board of Local and Regional jails, which is housed within the Department of Corrections.

DOC spokesperson Carla Lemons said that inmates have access to a “full continuum of care” for mental health services.

“No person with mental health issues is allowed to languish in any housing unit,” said Lemons. “We meet or exceed the ‘community standard of care’ as mandated by the Constitution.”

Other inmates who’ve gone through solitary describe it as a long, drawn out battle to hold on to sanity.

“A lot of people go crazy or lose their mind,” said Cavonza Teasley, who is imprisoned at Lunenburg Correctional Center, serving time for murder and robbery.

Teasley most recently did 20 days in solitary October, as well as a yearlong stint in solitary at Red Onion, a supermax facility in Southwest Virginia.

Teasley, who spoke to The Times-Dispatch from prison, said some of DOC’s reforms have made solitary more bearable.

Now, inmates can take anger-management classes, keep journals and do therapeutic coursework. If correctional officers like what they see, detainees can earn their way back into the general population.

Others who weathered solitary said release is really up to an inmate’s relationship with correctional officers.

“There’s no objective standard for how you get out,” said Askari Lumumba, who is currently incarcerated at Greensville Correctional Center.

Lumumba said he was given a year in solitary for organizing a petition for better conditions while he stayed at Sussex I, a low security facility in Waverly, Virginia. As punishment, he said he was sent to Red Onion in 2018.

“I spent 90 days in a room by myself with a paper and a pen,” Lumumba said.

Numerous states have enacted solitary reforms. New York, for example, no longer allows isolation for more than 17 hours a day for 15 consecutive days. Illinois and Mississippi have made significant reforms as well, through which the states report saving millions of dollars.

In Virginia, the DOC has been left to change itself, with legislative bills aimed at solitary falling apart in the last three legislative sessions. State Senator Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, has led that effort since the DOC ostensibly did away with solitary by renaming it in 2018.

“They think that if we replace the sign that says solitary confinement, with the sign that says restorative housing, we’ll buy into that,” said Morrissey. “The bottom line is this. The DOC doesn’t want to give up an antiquated system of punishment.”

Morrissey said it’s “doubly wrong” to put someone who is mentally ill in confinement.

In theory, reforming the practice has bipartisan support. Two bills came before legislators, one from a Republican and another from a Democrat. Both sought to change solitary by instituting a 15-day cap, similar to the New York bill.

However, Virginia’s two bills, particularly the house bill, have gone through rounds of edits to satisfy officials from the Department of Corrections, according to Davis and activists involved in drafting Davis’s initial bill.

The department wanted exemptions, so legislators repeatedly compromised. Most recently, a move by Attorney General Jason Miyares pulled the 15-day cap from the house bill entirely.

Now it’s possible that the legislature will pass a bill with no limit on consecutive days, and no requirements that “out-of-cell” time be in a congregate setting, said McGennis Williams, chair of the Virginia Coalition on Solitary Confinement.

“No judge and no jury sentences someone to solitary confinement,” said Williams. “And they’d be astonished to think that they sent someone to prison so that they could be tortured. They would be horrified.”

Hunter, who was released in 2021 and now lives in Lynchburg, said just looking at pictures of cages at Red Onion haunts him. He recalls being led in handcuffs out of his cell and pacing around in circles in the outdoor cage, as he satisfied departmental “out-of-cell” time.

And he remembers the noise.

“A lot of yelling, people will scream for hours and hours out of the day, scream gibberish, kicking doors, kicking walls,” said Hunter. “You hear that all day long until you fall asleep with those sounds.”

