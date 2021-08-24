Virginia police union wants to ban ticket quotas after State Police official urged writing 5 per day

"It appears ... that many of you are not aware that we have returned to normal enforcement activity. 4, 5 or 10 tickets for a week of work is unacceptable," Desaulniers' email reads. "There is no reason you should not be writing 5 tickets minimum on a typical day (that's one every two hours). If you are on free patrol, you should be writing more if you want to remain on free patrol. I realize that some weeks court, crashes, weather, etc. factor in but they do not justify the pitiful enforcement numbers I am seeing. Let me be clear that the evals you got for the last performance cycle took into account the reduced enforcement periods and that those same numbers will not result in similar evaluations for this cycle."

Geller denied the email established "a 'ticket quota' requirement/minimum for the troopers. It is simply the first sergeant stating his enforcement expectations now that COVID restrictions are lifting and with the onset of spring break and summer travel," Geller wrote in response to a request from The Times-Dispatch for Desaulniers' email, which she provided.

Each area office sets its own benchmark based on "performance averages to evaluate how troopers are performing in relation to other troopers in that same area," Geller said. "This process has been in place at VSP for decades."