Virginia prison inmate gets more than 6 years in additional time for threatening prosecutor

A Virginia prison inmate was sentenced Friday to 77 months in federal prison for threatening to harm an assistant U.S. attorney who had prosecuted him.

Rondale Latte Claud, 44, pleaded guilty in May to one of two counts of threatening the prosecutor in mail he sent from prison. Claud was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Henry E. Hudson to 77 months, the sentence recommended by both the U.S. attorney's office and Claud's lawyer.

Court papers identified the prosecutor only as "P.O." Records show that Claud was prosecuted in 2019 in Newport News by Peter G. Osyf, an assistant U.S. attorney, for the unlawful possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and was sentenced to more than 17 years in federal prison.

Claud has a long prior record that included violent crimes. In pleading guilty he admitted that in March and April of 2020, while he was an inmate at the Augusta Correctional Center, he wrote letters threatening P.O.

According to the U.S. attorney’s office, the 2019 federal conviction stemmed from a June 2018 incident outside a 7-Eleven store on Jefferson Avenue in Newport News in which he fired a handgun.

When Claud was sentenced in 2019, G. Zachary Terwilliger, the former U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, said in a statement that Claud’s extensive criminal record in Virginia courts qualified him as an armed career criminal warranting the stiff federal term for possessing ammunition as a felon.