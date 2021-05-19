Virginia prison inmate pleads guilty to threatening federal prosecutor

A Virginia prison inmate pleaded guilty Wednesday to mailing a threat to harm an assistant U.S. attorney who had prosecuted him.

Rondale Latte Claud, 44, faces up to 10 years in federal prison when sentenced Sept. 17 by U.S. District Judge Henry E. Hudson. Claud was indicted last year on two counts of mailing threats to an assistant U.S. attorney who had prosecuted him and who was identified in court papers only as "P.O."

Records show that Claud, who had a long prior record that included violent crimes, was prosecuted in 2019 in Newport News by Peter G. Osyf, an assistant U.S. attorney, for the unlawful possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and was sentenced to more than 17 years in federal prison.

A statement of facts signed by Claud on Wednesday says that on March 2, 2020, while he was an inmate at the Augusta Correctional Center, he wrote a letter to P.O. stating that he had been thinking about him to the point where he could not sleep.

He accused P.O. of turning his son and his family against him. "He closed the letter by writing: 'If shit gets hard I will just go out the easy way which is killing myself ... and you,'" according to the statement of facts.