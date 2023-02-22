A Henrico County juvenile faces several charges after he was found in possession of a firearm at the Academy at Virginia Randolph, according to a statement released by Henrico police.

At approximately 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, a Henrico Police School Resource Officer was onsite when he was alerted by administration about a possible weapon on school grounds following an anonymous tip submitted by a student.

In the course of an investigation, a firearm was located, and a 16-year-old male student was transported to the Henrico County Juvenile Detention Home on violations including possession a firearm on school property, possession of a concealed firearm and possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

The Henrico County Police Division is continuing to investigate this case. Anyone with information should call 804-780-1000 or submit tips via P3tips app. Students can submit anonymous tips at report.anonymousalerts.com/henrico.

