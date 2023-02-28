A bill to reform how prisoners are treated in solitary confinement has been voted into law with some new guidelines added, but without a cap on how long inmates can be isolated.

Starting July 1, Virginia prisons will, by law, be required to grant four hours of “out-of-cell time” to inmates in solitary confinement. Daily out-of-cell time typically means an inmate is transferred to an outdoor pen by themselves.

They’ll also be required to perform a weekly mental health evaluation for the inmate in solitary, and corrections officers will need to document a plan for how that inmate can earn their way out of solitary and back into the general population.

Virginia’s Department of Corrections maintains that they don’t have solitary confinement, which was renamed “restrictive housing” in 2018 and then again renamed “restorative housing” in 2021.

But a move to bar inmates from being left in solitary for more than 15 days did not survive the reform bill.

Del. Glenn Davis, a Republican from Virginia Beach, had worked across the aisle on the bill with Don Scott, a Democrat from Portsmouth who served a 7-year stint in Virginia’s prisons.

But a week prior, one of the bill’s initial key stakeholders, the Virginia Coalition on Solitary Confinement, came out against Davis’s bill.

Because of wording changes made in the negotiations regarding the 15-day limit on solitary, the group said Davis’s efforts have “the potential to entrench inhumane conditions for people incarcerated in Virginia, not improve them.”

On Saturday, Davis waved a copy of the Coalition’s press release on the House floor with frustration, saying that “nothing irked him more” than the group's change of heart, and that he believed their unanimous opposition to his bill was actually not as unified as first seemed.

Ultimately, Davis’s bill passed, to some advocates dismay. Its passage marks the first time Virginia legislators have been able to put guardrails around how the Department of Corrections wields solitary confinement.

The saga that ended this weekend began with two different bills to reform solitary confinement, one from state Sen. Morrissey, D-Richmond, and another from Davis, R-Virginia Beach.

Both started with key provisions, including one that prisoners wouldn’t be forced to remain in solitary for longer than 15 days. That cap was modeled after the Nelson Mandela rules, which suggest that more than half a month alone is tantamount to torture. The lawmakers went into backroom conferences with lobbyists from the Department of Corrections.

Davis’s bill emerged without the 15-day cap, as well as with a new clause stating that prison officials could use solitary whenever “the orderly operation of the facility” is threatened.

The new wording was a result of intervention from Attorney General Jason Miyares, The Times-Dispatch has reported, who was worried that prisons would open themselves to being sued if indefinite solitary were made illegal under Virginia code.

And ultimately, Davis’s bill, not Morrissey’s, is what became state law.

Kenneth Hunter, a prison reform advocate and former inmate who had been subject to solitary confinement, said he was disappointed with the new law.

“It changes nothing. We’re passing a bill that’s probably going to make it very difficult to bring solitary legislation for another two or three years,” said Hunter, who lives and works in Lynchburg, Virginia. “Without that 15 day limit we’re just going to continue to have prolonged solitary confinement at the discretion of prison officials, which hasn’t worked in the past.”

Remember Safety Town? A look back through the Times-Dispatch archives Safety Town safety town Safety Town Safety Town Safety Town Safety Town Safety Town