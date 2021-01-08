Virginia State Police distances itself from coins referencing Fairfax traffic stop, Richmond protests

One of the two coins that Virginia State Police distanced itself from Friday shows a gas mask with "Virginia State Police Tactical Field Force" on one side; on the reverse is a blockade of officers in riot gear — their helmets say "VSP" — in front of a building that says "RPD," a reference to the Richmond Police Department, and a statue of Robert E. Lee. Fireworks explode in the sky. State police were called upon this summer to defend the RPD's downtown headquarters during social justice protests.

Chelsea Rarrick, an RPD spokesperson, said Richmond police "did not request, purchase or distribute the coins, nor does RPD know who did."

Geller wrote that Virginia State Police opened an administrative investigation "as soon as the Department became aware of the tactical field force coin." She did not say when state police first found out about the coin, nor what disciplinary action was taken as a result of the investigation. Geller said only one employee was involved.

"The personnel matter was addressed in accordance with Department disciplinary policy," she wrote in her email. "Unprofessional imagery is detrimental to the Virginia State Police, our employees, and our mission."