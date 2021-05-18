Virginia State Police identify man killed in crash on I-95 in Hanover County

A Hampton man was fatally injured late Monday night in a crash along Interstate 95 in Hanover County.
At about 10 p.m., the Virginia State Police responded to a car crash at the 91 mile marker on I-95.
According to a preliminary investigation, a 2010 Toyota Camry was southbound in the center lane when it struck a 1997 Honda CR-V in the rear. The CR-V ran off the road left into the median, striking a guardrail and overturning. The CR-V came to rest in the right lane of northbound I-95.
Alexander K. Muir, 23, of Manassas, was the driver and sole occupant of the Camry. He was wearing a seat belt and did not report any injury. Muir was charged with reckless driving.
The driver of the CR-V, Joseph L. Messick, 22, was wearing a seatbelt but died of his injuries on the scene. Messick’s passenger, an adult male, also was wearing a seat belt. His injuries were described as not life-threatening.