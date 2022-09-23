Virginia State Police release additional information about fatal Hanover crash

Authorities on Friday released additional details about a fatal four-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 95 in Hanover County on Wednesday.

Virginia State Police said a 2018 Kenworth tractor-trailer made an unsafe lane change at mile marker 93 and struck a 2015 Honda Civic at around 6 p.m.

The Honda spun and struck a 2014 Toyota 4-Runner, then crossed the median and was struck by a 2014 Ford F-250 driving in the southbound lanes.

The driver of the 4-Runner, Sulayman Jallow, 49, of Stafford, died at the scene.