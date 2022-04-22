Virginia State Police seize 85 pounds of marijuana during I-85 traffic stop

Virginia State Police seized 85 pounds of marijuana during a routine traffic stop on Interstate 85 in Mecklenburg, Va., according to department spokesperson Corinne Geller.

On April 13, 2022, a state trooper patrolling I-85 witnessed a Chevrolet Silverado headed south, driving recklessly. The trooper pulled the vehicle over near mile marker six and the driver consented to a vehicle search, Geller told the Times-Dispatch Friday.

During the course of the traffic stop, the trooper discovered approximately 85 pounds of packaged marijuana concealed inside the pickup.

The driver — Joseph F. Cruz, 40, of Rhode Island — faces a preliminary charge of one count of transporting five or more pounds of marijuana.

He is being held at the Meherrin River Regional Jail without bond.