Virginia State Police shoot, kill man after high-speed chase

Virginia State Police shot and killed a man on Interstate 64 in Goochland County following a high-speed chase early Saturday morning.

The incident began at about 4:35 a.m. Saturday in Henrico County near Short Pump, according to a release the department issued Saturday afternoon.

A state trooper observed a car traveling 98 miles per hour in a 65 miles per hour zone. The trooper pursued the car to pull it over, then a chase ensued. The fleeing driver accelerated to more than 120 mph, police said.

The driver attempted to make a U-turn to elude police, then slid down an embankment into the median. Two state troopers approached the vehicle. Police said they gave “repeated verbal commands” to the driver to get out of the car and show his hands. The driver displayed a gun, and police shot him, according to the release.

The driver died at the scene. Police did not identify him; the release stated the department is working to notify his family.

After the incident, all westbound lanes on I-64 where the incident took place were closed as of Saturday afternoon. Police were routing traffic around the area near mile marker 173.