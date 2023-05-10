Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 95 in Henrico County Wednesday morning.

In a statement, a VSP spokesperson said that a 2013 Nissan was traveling northbound between Interstate 295 and Route 656 around 10 a.m. Wednesday when an unknown vehicle approached from behind and started shooting.

An adult male from Richmond, who VSP said is 38 years old but did not otherwise identify, was shot in the arm, but was able to continue driving to a safe location in Ashland, where he called police.

The driver was taken to a local hospital with injuries police say are not life-threatening.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Virginia State Police at (804) 609-5656.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.