Virginia State University shooting under investigation

  • Updated
  • 0

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at 3308 Lee St., Quad 1 on the Virginia State University campus in Ettrick.

On Sunday around 7:50 p.m., police were called to the VSU campus for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police discovered an adult female suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Virginia State University police and Chesterfield County police continue their investigation into this incident. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 Tips app.

Breaking News