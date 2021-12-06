Virginia State University student, 19, dies from injuries in Sunday shooting at University Apartments in Ettrick

A Virginia State University student has died of injuries he sustained in a shooting Sunday evening at University Apartments at Ettrick, Chesterfield County police said.

The victim was identified as Daniel N. Wharton, 19, a VSU student from Alexandria.

Police said they were called shortly before 8 p.m. for a report of a shooting at University Apartments in the 4000 block of J. Mitchell Jones Drive in Chesterfield, which is near the VSU campus.

Responding officers located a man, later identified as Wharton, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died about 10:30 p.m.

Wharton didn't live at University Apartments, which VSU spokeswoman Gwen Williams Dandridge said are not owned or managed by VSU. Wharton lived in residential housing on campus, police said.

The circumstances of the incident have not been established. There was no event or gathering of people at University Apartments that preceded the shooting, said Chesterfield police Capt. Michael Breeden.