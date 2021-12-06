Virginia State University student, 19, dies from injuries in Sunday shooting at University Apartments in Ettrick

A Virginia State University student has died of injuries he sustained in a shooting Sunday evening at University Apartments at Ettrick, Chesterfield County police said.
The victim was identified as Daniel N. Wharton, 19, a VSU student from Alexandria.
Police said they were called shortly before 8 p.m. for a report of a shooting at University Apartments in the 4000 block of J. Mitchell Jones Drive in Chesterfield, which is near the VSU campus.
Responding officers located a man, later identified as Wharton, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died about 10:30 p.m.
Wharton didn't live at University Apartments, which VSU spokeswoman Gwen Williams Dandridge said are not owned or managed by VSU. Wharton lived in residential housing on campus, police said.
The circumstances of the incident have not been established. There was no event or gathering of people at University Apartments that preceded the shooting, said Chesterfield police Capt. Michael Breeden.
"We're still trying to figure it out," Breeden said. "It's still too early [in the investigation] to be looking for somebody in particular. We got to identify certain folks and that's what we're working to do."
Wharton was a freshman majoring in computer engineering.
"We are devastated and deeply saddened by the news of our fallen Trojan,” VSU President, Dr. Makola M. Abdullah said in a statement. “It is most difficult and painful to have such a young life cut short as a result of gun violence. This is a tragedy in every sense of the word. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family, friends, and our entire Trojan community."
Abdullah said VSU Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident and they are working with Chesterfield police as part of an on-going investigation.
Students who may need counseling are encouraged to contact the University Counseling Center at (804) 524-5939 during business hours or (804) 524-5411 after hours.
Anyone with information can contact Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660. Tips also can be submitted through the P3 app.
