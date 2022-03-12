Virginia State University student found dead in off-campus apartment

A Virginia State University student was found dead in an off-campus apartment early Saturday morning.

In a release from Chesterfield County Police Department, officials said they were called to University Apartments at Ettrick around 2:30 a.m. after campus officers alerted them to the body. Police said there were no signs of trauma.

Chesterfield County police are investigating the death and an autopsy is underway at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond. The student's name and age is not being released until the family has been notified.

This student's death was the second at the University Apartments in Ettrick in three months. Another VSU student was killed there in a December shooting.