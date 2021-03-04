Virginia Supreme Court asked to overrule lower court in Richmond monuments case

The transcript of the Feb. 16 hearing quotes Marchant as saying that if the monuments were returned, it was unlikely the city council would vote to leave them up.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Somehow putting them back up and then having city council go back through the process again. Weighing the factors does not weigh in favor of doing that," said Marchant.

"It's troublesome because, as Mr. McSweeney rightly points out, why would you allow a wrongful act to be rewarded or to go without remedy?" Marchant added, according to the petition.

That is among the arguments the plaintiffs are now making to the Virginia Supreme Court. "Unlawful acts must not be rewarded by allowing the benefit of the unlawful act to continue to be enjoyed by City Officials," argues the petition.

The petition contends that Stoney had no authority to order the removal of the monuments as the mayor claimed under a declaration of a local emergency due to civil unrest.

"His stated reasons for his order were that monuments posed a 'severe and immediate threat to public safety' because protesters would attempt to pull them down on their own and that the immediate removal 'would expedite the healing process,'" the petition states.