Virginian-Pilot reporter killed in downtown Norfolk shooting

Police confirmed two people were killed after gunfire struck five people in downtown Norfolk early Saturday. Sierra Jenkins, a 25-year-old education reporter with the Virginian-Pilot was one of two victims that died.

Police say they received calls about a shooting just before 2 a.m. near the 300 block of Granby Street. Norfolk Police sent additional officers to the scenes as reports of multiple gunshot victims surfaced shortly after, according to a news release.

There were a total of five gunshot victims. Two men were found suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. One man whom police identified as Devon M. Harris, 25, of Portsmouth was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers also discovered Jenkins at the scene. She was suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound and taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Pilot reporter Jane Harper reported Saturday that Jenkins' was scheduled to cover a breaking news shift Saturday. The newsroom tried to get in touch with her and eventually asked another reporter to fill in, it wasn’t long after that the Pilot learned of her death.

“Sierra was a bright and talented woman with so much going for her. Her passion for journalism was undeniable and our community is better because of her reporting,” said Kris Worrell, editor-in-chief of Virginia Media. “Sierra was funny and energetic and full of enthusiasm. We are absolutely heartbroken.”

Jenkins grew up in Norfolk. As a graduate of Granby High School, she went on to earn a journalism degree from Georgia State University. Before reporting on education policy, she covered breaking news for the Pilot and had worked there since December 2020.

As homicide detectives continue their investigation, police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

Police have not announced any arrests in relation to this incident.