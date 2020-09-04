Virginians could have some criminal records expunged under pending legislation

Forty-one states allow for the expungement of at least some misdemeanor convictions and 36 states for the expungement of some felony convictions. Just four states, Pennsylvania, California, Utah and New Jersey allow for the automatic expungement of some records as is proposed in Virginia.

Del. Michael P. Mullin, D-Newport News and a prosecutor in Hampton, said following a Court of Justice Committee vote narrowly backing the bill this week, that, "This is one of the most significant, change-of-life bills for people with addictions that has come out of this body in a generation."

"For the first time, people who have suffered from addiction from opioids will be able to have a fresh start once they have come clean," he said.

But Del. Leslie R. Adams, R-Pittsylvania, who also opposed Herring's bill in the crime commission, complained that the bill was being rushed. "This is major legislation that presents a dramatic change in law in Virginia," he said.

He said he wanted to see a more careful study and more data. "Instead, we have an ideological perspective which is, ‘People need a second chance’ and the way to get them a second chance is by automatic expungement," he said.