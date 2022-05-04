Virginia's Commonwealth Attorney set to investigate fatal accident involving Richmond police vehicle

The Richmond Police Department announced Wednesday they’ve concluded their investigation into a fatal accident involving a police vehicle and a sedan. The Commonwealth Attorney’s Office will take over at this point.

The accident took place April 7 near the intersection of Bells and Castlewood roads . According to police, a police SUV collided with a Buick sedan, causing 18-year-old Jeremiah Ruffin and his girlfriend, Tracey Williams, 19, to be ejected from the vehicle.

Both teens died as a result of their injuries sustained in the crash.

RPD’s Special Operations Division Crash Team led the department’s initial investigation, although police have been increasingly vague about the details of the collision since it occurred.

“While we do not know how the Commonwealth will proceed at this time, we believe they will go where the investigation leads as well,” RPD said in a release.