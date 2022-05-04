 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Virginia's Commonwealth Attorney set to investigate fatal accident involving Richmond police vehicle

LaToya Benton leads a group in a chant during a Vigil in honor Tracey Williams on Friday, April 22, 2022 at Castlewood and Bells Roads in Richmond, Virginia. Tracey Williams, 19, was killed in Collision Thursday, April 7, 2022, with her boyfriend, Jeremiah Ruffin, 18, who later died on April 21, 2022. Tracy Williams's brother, Xzavier Hill, was shot and killed by a Virginia State trooper in Goochland county after a high speed chase on January 9, 2021. Hill was Benton's son.

 SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH

The Richmond Police Department announced Wednesday they’ve concluded their investigation into a fatal accident involving a police vehicle and a sedan. The Commonwealth Attorney’s Office will take over at this point.

The accident took place April 7 near the intersection of Bells and Castlewood roads . According to police, a police SUV collided with a Buick sedan, causing 18-year-old Jeremiah Ruffin and his girlfriend, Tracey Williams, 19, to be ejected from the vehicle.

Both teens died as a result of their injuries sustained in the crash.

RPD’s Special Operations Division Crash Team led the department’s initial investigation, although police have been increasingly vague about the details of the collision since it occurred.

“While we do not know how the Commonwealth will proceed at this time, we believe they will go where the investigation leads as well,” RPD said in a release.

