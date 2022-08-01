VSP investigating death of woman found in outbuilding after shots-fired call in Louisa

Virginia State Police is investigating the death of a 38-year-old woman whose body was found Sunday inside an outbuilding on a residential property in the town of Mineral in Louisa County.

The remains of Sara J. Stanley were found after Louisa sheriff’s deputies responded to an 8 p.m. call of shots being fired at a home in the 300 block of West Eighth Street, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said in a statement.

Stanley was known to stay at that residence for periods of time, but had no fixed address, Geller said by email in response to a question.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Richmond Field Office is following up on several leads related to a suspect, Geller said.

At this stage, the death is being investigated as a homicide with assistance from the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office. Stanley’s remains were taken to Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for autopsy and examination.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Virginia State Police by dialing #77 on a cellphone or by calling (804) 609-5656. Information can also be submitted by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.