VSU student gets 16 years for fatally shooting freshman during soured drug deal

A Virginia State University student was sentenced Tuesday to serve 16 years in prison for fatally shooting a fellow student during a marijuana deal that went sour in a hallway of University Apartments in Ettrick.

The victim, Daniel N. Wharton, 19, and a friend, Daquan Lofgren, 21, apparently were trying to rob Isaac K. Amissah Jr., 22, during the marijuana transaction, prompting Amissah to open fire. He shot Wharton five times, including to his head and neck, and he died on Dec. 5, 2021, after being taken to a local hospital.

Wharton, from Alexandria, was a freshman majoring in computer engineering.

Five months after the killing, Chesterfield County prosecutors obtained indictments against Lofgren, charging him with felony murder, involuntary manslaughter, robbery resulting in death or injury and felony use of a firearm, authorities disclosed Tuesday.

Felony murder is killing someone accidentally in the commission of another felony crime.

In advance of his scheduled jury trial that was to begin Nov. 2, Amissah, a VSU student who was living in University Apartments, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and felony use of a firearm in Wharton's slaying. Pursuant to a plea agreement, Chesterfield Circuit Judge David E. Johnson sentenced Amissh to a total of 43 years with 27 suspended, leaving him 16 years to serve.

The punishment was near the midpoint of discretionary state sentencing guidelines, which for Amissah was calculated at between 13 years at the low end and 21 years and 8 months at the high end.

In explaining the prosecution's reasoning for the plea deal, Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Matthew Gravens told the court that prosecutors recognized "there was a signficant risk" that a jury, upon hearing the facts of the case, could have concluded that Amissah acted in the heat of passion as he was being robbed, and he responded to the robbery by firing his gun.

In that event, the jury could have found him guilty of a lesser offense, manslaughter, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, Gravens said.

According to Gravens' summary of evidence, Chesterfield police responded about 7:30 p.m. to the University Apartments in the 4000 block of J. Mitchell Drive in Chesterfield, which is near the VSU campus.

Upon arrival, two officers were directed to the second-floor balcony area where they found Wharton, sitting in a fetal position. Wharton asked the officers to move him because he was dying. The officers were able to get him laid out on the floor before administering first aid.

Officers asked Wharton who shot him, and he replied, "Zach." He also advised that Zach lived in room 1202.

Later, as police began their investigation and interviewed all the residents of room 1202, they were able to identify Zach as Isaac Amissah. They also learned that he lived across the hallway in room 1203.

Police obtained search warrants for both rooms, and recovered a bullet from the door of 1202. Inside 1203, officers recovered two gun boxes from the bedroom of Kyle Claye, Amissah's roommate. The boxes were for a Glock 21 .45-caliber semiautomatic pistol and a Taurus 9mm semiautomatic pistol.

Directly inside the door of 1203 on the ground, police recovered a marijuana bud and a cartridge casing. Outside in the hall, investigators found another cartridge casing and two more were located beneath the second-floor balcony were Wharton was found shot.

A state forensics investigator would later determine that all five cartridge casings were .45-caliber ammunition and had markings consistent with being fired from a Glock-style semi-automatic pistol.

While police were processing the shooting scene, other officers responded to two other locations of interest. The first was Kings Mart, which is directly across the street from University Apartments. The store owner informed police that a distressed man had entered her store and dropped a gun behind a broom and mop bucket.

The owner also provided store video surveillance footage, which showed the man depositing the gun - a .38-caliber revolver - and admitting to a store clerk that he dropped the weapon. The man was later identified as Lofgren.

Officers also went to Wharton's dormitory room building on the VSU campus. A resident assistant had contacted police about a "suspicious" male who was asking to get into a room. Officers located the male, who was identified as Lofgren.

Police learned that Lofgren was in possession of just under an ounce of marijuana. He gave police consent to download the content of his phone, and a review of the material revealed that he and Wharton were friends.

Investigators also learned that Lofgren had "come down a few days prior to hang out with Daniel [Wharton]," the prosecutor said.

The phone contents also showed that Lofgren had reached out to Amissah on the afternoon before the shooting to purchase some marijuana. Amissah and Lofgren had agreed on a quantity and a price.

It was also learned that Lofgren reached out to Amissah again just a few moments before the shooting, to let him know that he was there. Amissah told Lofgren to go to room 1202.

In an interview with investigators, Claye, Amissah's rooomate, said that he and Amissah were in their apartment on the evening of Dec. 5, 2021. They had been watching television before eventually going to their separate rooms.

Claye said he had begun to work on a final exam when he heard a round of gunshots, prompting him to duck underneath his desk.

After the gunfire stopped, Claye said Amissah came to the door of his room, advised there had been a shooting and they had to leave. Claye said Amissah had a bag as the two of them left, and he saw Amissah bend down and pick something up. Claye saw the butt of a gun that he later realized was his Glock 21 pistol.

The two men left in Claye's car and they drove to a neighboring apartment complex. Claye asked what had happened at University Apartments, and Amissah replied, "They was trying to rob me and I got one of them."

The two men drove around a while longer before Amissah asked to be dropped off at an intersection in southern Chesterfield, where he was picked up by another friend. Amissah surrendered to police five days later with his attorney, David Whaley.

Lofgren is scheduled to stand trial before a jury beginning April 19.