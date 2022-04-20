Wanted Hopewell man arrested in connection to gas station homicide

The Hopewell Police Department, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Taskforce, arrested a man Tuesday in connection with a homicide at a Wawa gas station.

Officers responded to the initial report of a shooting on April 3 at around 2:50 a.m., in the 900 block of Colonial Corner Drive. At the scene, police discovered a man lying on the ground near a fuel pump suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Witnesses reported to police that there was a verbal argument between the victim — who was later identified as Willie Studivant of Hopewell — and another man wearing a black hat and dark clothing, according to a news release from the department.

Studivant was transported to a local hospital where he died. Officials later identified 25-year-old Demonte Jones, also of Hopewell, as a suspect and said he was to be considered armed and extremely dangerous.

Authorities took Jones into custody Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. He faces several potential felonies including second-degree murder, use of firearm and reckless handling of a firearm.

Jones is being held at Riverside Regional Jail without bound until his arraignment.