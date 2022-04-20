 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Wanted Hopewell man arrested in connection to gas station homicide

  • 0
Police meta

The Hopewell Police Department, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Taskforce, arrested a man Tuesday in connection with a homicide at a Wawa gas station.

Officers responded to the initial report of a shooting on April 3 at around 2:50 a.m., in the 900 block of Colonial Corner Drive. At the scene, police discovered a man lying on the ground near a fuel pump suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Witnesses reported to police that there was a verbal argument between the victim — who was later identified as Willie Studivant of Hopewell — and another man wearing a black hat and dark clothing, according to a news release from the department.

Studivant was transported to a local hospital where he died. Officials later identified 25-year-old Demonte Jones, also of Hopewell, as a suspect and said he was to be considered armed and extremely dangerous.

Authorities took Jones into custody Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. He faces several potential felonies including second-degree murder, use of firearm and reckless handling of a firearm.

People are also reading…

Jones is being held at Riverside Regional Jail without bound until his arraignment.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk says living on Mars will be 'dangerous' and 'cramped' and you might die there

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News