Watch: Footage shows Freedom Monument vandalism

The Virginia Capitol Police is seeking the public's help identifying a suspect seen on camera vandalizing the Emancipation and Freedom Monument on Brown's Island.

Police said the monument on Brown's Island near the Halsey Bridge along 5th Street was damaged at 4 p.m. on May 13. 

Security footage shows a man wearing a gold jacket; cuffed, blue denim shorts; a light gray skull cap; and black and white shoes. He was riding a bicycle towards the monument.

The man spent several minutes in the area and at one point had verbal encounter with two women who were observing the monument. After the women left the area, the man began pulling on parts of the bronze figure, damaging a portion of the sculpture, according to capitol police.

"We are hoping someone in the community will recognize this individual so we can bring him to justice,” said Col. Anthony S. Pike, the Capitol Police chief.

The 12-foot-tall sculpture was dedicated in September after about a decade of planning by the Virginia Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Commission. It recognizes the 150th anniversary of the Emancipation Proclamation. 

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Capitol Police dispatch at (804) 786-2568 and submit a tip to an available investigator. 

LGerman@timesdispatch.com

804-649-6340

Twitter: @Lyndon__G

