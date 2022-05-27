Watch: Footage shows Freedom Monument vandalism

The Virginia Capitol Police is seeking the public's help identifying a suspect seen on camera vandalizing the
Emancipation and Freedom Monument on Brown's Island.
Police said the monument on Brown's Island near the Halsey Bridge along 5th Street was damaged at 4 p.m. on May 13.
Security footage shows a man wearing a gold jacket; cuffed, blue denim shorts; a light gray skull cap; and black and white shoes. He was riding a bicycle towards the monument.
The man spent several minutes in the area and at one point had verbal encounter with two women who were observing the monument. After the women left the area, the man began pulling on parts of the bronze figure, damaging a portion of the sculpture, according to capitol police.
"We are hoping someone in the community will recognize this individual so we can bring him to justice,” said Col. Anthony S. Pike, the Capitol Police chief.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Capitol Police dispatch at (804) 786-2568 and submit a tip to an available investigator.
PHOTOS: Emancipation & Freedom Monument unveiled in Richmond
An audience listened as the Levitical Priests performed “Lift Every Voice and Sing” at the event in Richmond on Wednesday to unveil the monument.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney gives remarks during the Virginia Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Commission's dedication and unveil the Emancipation and Freedom Monument on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Brown's Island in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney touched a bronze sculpture following the dedication of the Emancipation and Freedom Monument on Wednesday. The figure is a newly freed man, his chains broken from his wrists.
Photos by SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Portraits of Virginians who fought for equality are seen during the Virginia Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Commission's dedication and unveil the Emancipation and Freedom Monument on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Brown's Island in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Ronald Carey applauded Wednesday during the dedication and unveiling of the Emancipation and Freedom Monument on Brown’s Island. The statues portray a Black man and a Black woman freed from slavery.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Sen. Jennifer McClellan looks on along with Gov. Ralph Northam after unveiling a new monument during the Virginia Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Commission's dedication and unveil the Emancipation and Freedom Monument on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Brown's Island in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Ronald Carey (from right) and Ricardo Brown looked at the new monument, which is located on Brown’s Island near the Fifth Street pedestrian bridge.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Sen. Jennifer McClellan looks on as Gov. Ralph Northam embraces her during the Virginia Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Commission's dedication and unveil the Emancipation and Freedom Monument on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Brown's Island in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
The Levitical Priests performs "Lift Every Voice and Sing", also known as the Negro National Anthem, during the Virginia Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Commission's dedication and unveil the Emancipation and Freedom Monument on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Brown's Island in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Sen. Jennifer McClellan looks on as Gov. Ralph Northam embraces her during the Virginia Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Commission's dedication and unveil the Emancipation and Freedom Monument on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Brown's Island in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
John Mitchell looks on at a new statue during the Virginia Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Commission's dedication and unveil the Emancipation and Freedom Monument on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Brown's Island in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond, embraces Sen. Jennifer McClellan, left, during the Virginia Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Commission's dedication and unveil the Emancipation and Freedom Monument on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Brown's Island in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
