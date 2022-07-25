Watch now: Body cam video shows Richmond police deploying gas on peaceful Monument Avenue protesters in 2020

The man stood his ground, holding a white paperboard sign that read in block letters, "NO JUSTICE NO PEACE." He didn't seem to pose a threat to police officers, according to recently released body camera video of the June 1, 2020, protests on Monument Avenue.

But a Richmond police officer deployed a chemical agent to the man's face, anyway.

The incident near the J.E.B. Stuart statue was one moment of one video among dozens the Richmond Police Department just released in which officers deployed gas on non-threatening protesters around the Robert E. Lee and Stuart statues amid street protests shortly after a Minneapolis police officer murdered George Floyd. It shows a deeply scrutinized moment in Richmond history from a perspective that had never before been seen by the public.

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith declined to comment Monday on the newly released videos.

The officer who sprayed the man holding the sign was a master patrol officer, a senior officer who mentors junior members of the force and has expert knowledge of various police subjects, according to the insignia on the officer's sleeve. The identity of the officer is unclear.

The officer, wearing tactical gear, including a round helmet and face shield, sprayed the protester's sign. The protester, who had on baggy shorts, a neck gaiter and a brown cap, ducked behind his placard, shielding his eyes.

The officer quickly swatted the demonstrator's sign to the ground, fired the pepper spray into the man's face with his right hand and pushed him in the chest with the left.

The officer pushed him again, and the demonstrator stumbled backward and off screen. His identity is unclear.

Later that evening, police said use of chemical agents was necessary to keep officers safe.

"We are sorry we had to deploy gas near the Lee Monument," police tweeted shortly after 8 p.m. "Some RPD officers in that area were cut off by violent protesters. The gas was necessary to get them to safety."

This statement was echoed by police officers in their reports. The officer in charge, a Richmond Police sergeant identified in court records simply as O-1, claimed two men carried long rifles and other demonstrators threw rocks, chunks of stone and other debris at officers.

But video clips viewed by the Richmond Times-Dispatch, show little of what the officer described. They show officers standing at a distance from protesters at both the Lee and Stuart monuments.

Then, police fired canisters toward the Lee protesters, smoke rose into the air, and the line of officers advanced. At Stuart, a line of police officers advanced toward protesters, and police sprayed at individuals in close proximity.

The videos seem to contradict some of the reports made by officers.

Earlier this month, Richmond police retracted its statement from two years prior, saying "it does appear, at the time tear gas was initially dispersed at the Lee monument, that the crowd was peaceful.

"There were no RPD officers cut off by violent protesters at the Lee monument. There was no need for gas at Lee monument to get RPD officers to safety."

The videos were released recently as a part of a settlement agreement in a federal lawsuit filed by six demonstrators at the Lee statue. Neither the police department nor the city has offered a full account of what happened that night.

Mayor Levar Stoney, in a May 2021 opinion piece published in The New York Times, said police used tear gas "unintentionally." The videos seem to disprove that claim. His spokesman, Jim Nolan, later said an internal investigation revealed police fired the chemical irritants by mistake "caused by miscommunication during a chaotic moment in the city that evening."

"What is police doing about the dishonesty in these reports?" lawyer Andrew Bodoh said Monday. He is with Thomas H. Roberts & Associates, a Richmond-area law firm that represents the protesters.

The higher level of danger to police appeared to be not at the Lee statue, but a block away, where protesters were attempting to cut the horse's legs of the Stuart statue and lasso it with rope to bring it to the ground. Two men seen on surveillance video carried what appear to be long rifles. Another burned an American flag.

Most of the radio conversation fails to distinguish between the events occurring at the Lee statue, which were more peaceful, and the Stuart statue a block away. At Stuart, there were fewer officers handling a more chaotic scene. But officers on radio frequently spoke only of "the monument," making it difficult to tell which monument was of greater concern.

In their written reports, the officers seem to use the events at Stuart as an excuse for why they deployed gas at Lee, Bodoh said.

Inside one police cruiser, as officers sped toward the Lee statue, they heard a description of the events taking place at Stuart. They prepared to deploy gas.

"Are we free to use gas?" one officer asked on radio.

The response: "10-4" which they understood as an approval.

"Ah, f--- here it comes already," one officer said. "Gas, gas, gas."

"Gas masks on," a voice on police radio said. "Put it on them when you get there, brother."

"Soon as you're free, hit 'em with gas."

It's unclear what triggered the first shot of the gas. An officer fired the canister toward the north end of the Lee statue, causing demonstrators to scream and scatter. Smoke began to fill the air. Some demonstrators kicked the canisters back toward police. The officers complained of the smoke they breathed in.

"I was struggling for a second," one officer said.

A block away at the Stuart statue, protesters faced the police with their hands raised, indicating they were unarmed. The demonstrators slowly walked toward police, the crowd growing larger. The seven officers or so were worried they would be encircled.

"Those people on the ground are outnumbered," said an officer who could see from an aerial view. "They need more people over there."

Yellow smoke rose near the police officers. Its point of origin is unclear from the video.

Then reinforcements arrived. The officer with the aerial view said demonstrators were mostly meandering. One still had a rope and was trying to sling it over the Stuart monument.

Then police advanced. It's unclear why they chose that moment.

"OC being deployed. OC being deployed," one voice said on police radio, referring to O.C. Fogger, a type of chemical irritant.

The officers marched south and east, spraying the gas to encourage protesters to leave.

"The monument is secure. The monument is secure."

A small group of officers slowly pursued the protesters down West Franklin Street. The demonstrators cursed at the police. One threw a projectile at law enforcement. Police continued pushing them down the street, spraying gas repeatedly.

"Majority of the group is getting pushed down West Franklin," the voice from above said. "Excellent job officers."