WATCH NOW: Chesterfield Public Defender staff moves into new office as they begin representing criminal defendants

Jefferson-Reese said she wants to ensure "that we have the right number of cases to match the number of attorneys who are currently in the office." Some but not all of the support staff have been hired, she added.

The goal is to have the office fully staffed and operational by Jan. 1, 2022.

"That is the plan, but obviously it's going to depend on staffing," she said. "I do still have some attorney positions open and some defense key positions. But we're on track currently for the first of the year."

Once the office and staff are settled in, Jefferson-Reese said she hopes to work with Chesterfield government officials to extend public bus service to the office, "because obviously our clients are indigent and that will facilitate their ability to meet with their attorneys."

As part of a bill sponsored by state Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, the Virginia General Assembly in late February allocated $3,164,584 in the state’s $141 billion, two-year budget they adopted for the new Chesterfield Public Defender Office.

To fund the office, the assembly approved budget amendments that would reduce the amount allotted to pay private, court-appointed attorneys in Chesterfield who historically have represented indigent criminal defendants in the county.