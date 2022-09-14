Watch now: Footage in Henrico stolen truck case released

Henrico County authorities on Wednesday released surveillance camera images of a man they say was involved in the theft of a work truck.

Police at about 1:46 a.m. on Sept. 6 responded to the 1600 block of Willow Drive for a report of a stolen vehicle. The person who called police said he or she stepped away from a truck and saw someone get inside and drive off, authorities said.

The stolen truck and suspect were seen at GRTC Depot on Belt Boulevard in Richmond on Sept. 7, police said.

"While at this location, the suspect hit another vehicle in the parking lot. The suspect provided false information to the business and left the area before police arrived," police said in a statement.

Henrico investigators are asking for help identifying the man. Contact police at (804) 501-5248 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.