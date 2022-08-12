Watch now: Police say surveillance footage shows man trying to break into Henrico County home

Authorities used surveillance footage to identify a Henrico County man who they say tried to break into multiple homes and vehicles.

Police on Monday were called to the 7900 block of Wistar Woods Court for a report of a larceny. Henrico County police in a statement Friday said the victim provided a description of the man and surveillance footage of him attempting to open doors of multiple homes and parked vehicles. The man was able to gain entry into a home, police said.

Other residents approached the officers with similar experiences, the statement said. Eight incident reports were taken and a search warrant was issued.