Watch now: Police say surveillance footage shows man trying to break into Henrico County home

Wister prowler.PNG

Authorities used surveillance footage to identify a Henrico County man who they say tried to break into multiple homes and vehicles.

wister prowler 2.PNG

Police on Monday were called to the 7900 block of Wistar Woods Court for a report of a larceny. Henrico County police in a statement Friday said the victim provided a description of the man and surveillance footage of him attempting to open doors of multiple homes and parked vehicles. The man was able to gain entry into a home, police said.

Jonathan Andreas Aceves.jpg

Aceves

Other residents approached the officers with similar experiences, the statement said. Eight incident reports were taken and a search warrant was issued.

Jonathan Andreas Aceves, 22, was taken into custody and charged with burglary, grand larceny, petit larceny and other charges.

