Watch now: Search continues of Tuckahoe home where potentially hazardous materials were found

Local, state and federal authorities resumed operations Friday morning at a home in western Henrico County where police found potentially hazardous materials Thursday after an initial search on the residence.

Residents of 20 of 26 homes that were evacuated overnight took advantage of police escorts into the neighborhood between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m. to retrieve "essential items" from their residences, said Henrico police spokesman Lt. Matt Pecka.

The residents were then escorted back out of the affected neighborhood in the 7200 block of Durwood Crescent, near The Village shopping center of Patterson Avenue.

The items retrieved by the residents were "to get them through the next operational period, whether that means six hours or early into the evening again," Pecka said.

Authorities resumed their work about 8:30 a.m. after ensuring all residents had again left the neighborhood, Pecka said. Police, fire and ordnance disposal units are "working both inside and outside the residence," Pecka added.

Just after 12:30 p.m. Thursday, authorities from Henrico police and fire, Virginia State Police, the Richmond Field Office of the FBI, the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and Explosive Ordnance Disposal units from the FBI responded to the targeted home on Durwood Crescent.

Police executed a search warrant on the home and found what they believed could be explosives. Authorities exercised an abundance of caution.

"We cannot assume that something is or is not hazardous," Pecka said. "We must treat everything as if it is."

Neighborhood resident Kirk Jones, who lives on Ridge Top Road, said he was fortunate to live in one of the homes that authorities didn't require being evacuated. "We were lucky. We didn't have to move," he said.

"It’s our understanding that about 30 or 40 families have been evacuated," Jones added. "They were allowed to come back for about 45 minutes [Friday morning] to get their property. I guess some people probably needed to get medication and things like that."

Jones added: "There have been a lot of police vehicles and other officials coming up and down the road for the last 24 hours. Last night around 10 o'clock there was an explosion set off by officials."

Police on Friday said the sound heard by neighbors was caused by EOD technicians in their efforts to render safe some materials that were found.

Brenda Lindsey, another nearby resident who lives outside the evacuated area, said she believes the incident is a "very one-time event."

"I still feel that this is a safe neighborhood," Lindsey said. "Anything can happen, anywhere. You can never be too safe, I guess. Nobody really knows anything. But we’re all in shock about this, not knowing what’s going on. There's something really dangerous going on, for all the fire trucks and the rescue squads, the police, all the personnel that are here. It's scary."

Authorities said the response and heavy presence stems from another call police responded to in Glen Allen about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday involving an alleged domestic assault in the 9600 block of Southmill Drive. Two adults were arrested.