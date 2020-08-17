WATCH NOW: Students protest on first day of classes at VCU, criticizing its reopening during pandemic, among other issues

Nearly 100 students at Virginia Commonwealth University criticized the school’s reopening during a pandemic, police presence on campus and a reliance on underpaid workers rather than full-time faculty during a protest on Monday, the first day of classes.

Organizers, who included VCU’s Virginia Student Power Network, said they were violating campus policy by gathering in a large group, but pointed to the hypocrisy of the school’s reopening for in-person classes and the importance of their movement as reasons why they were there. Everyone in the diverse crowd was masked, and organizers asked demonstrators to spread 6 feet apart.

“Out of your class,” called Taylor Maloney, president of the Student Government Association, and led a brief march.

“Into the streets,” chanted the crowd.

Maloney and other organizers said they have been part of demonstrations since the civil unrest in Richmond began more than 80 days ago. She was arrested and charged with trespassing, a misdemeanor, last month for being in Monroe Park after 10 p.m.

The arrest came the night after a protest caused more than $100,000 in damage to VCU’s campus.