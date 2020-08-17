WATCH NOW: Students protest on first day of classes at VCU, criticizing its reopening during pandemic, among other issues

Nearly 100 students at Virginia Commonwealth University criticized the school’s reopening during a pandemic, police presence on campus and a reliance on underpaid workers rather than full-time faculty during a protest on Monday, the first day of classes.
Organizers, who included VCU’s Virginia Student Power Network, said they were violating campus policy by gathering in a large group, but pointed to the hypocrisy of the school’s reopening for in-person classes and the importance of their movement as reasons why they were there. Everyone in the diverse crowd was masked, and organizers asked demonstrators to spread 6 feet apart.
“Out of your class,” called Taylor Maloney, president of the Student Government Association, and led a brief march.
“Into the streets,” chanted the crowd.
Maloney and other organizers said they have been part of demonstrations since the civil unrest in Richmond began more than 80 days ago. She was arrested and charged with trespassing, a misdemeanor, last month for being in Monroe Park after 10 p.m.
The arrest came the night after a protest caused more than $100,000 in damage to VCU’s campus.
Mikki Charles, an organizer with Virginia Student Power Network who was arrested the same night, said she’s “tired of this.”
“I’m tired of being brutalized by my university because I don’t agree,” she said. “We have the power. We give them the power. I say we take it back.”
A staff member making $10 per hour, Travis Fairman, who said he has a filmmaking degree, was tasked with coming up with some of the safety guidelines for classes.
“I’m scared to death,” he said, adding that he’s not qualified to make such guidelines. “This place should be shut down.”
Organizers listed their specific demands to administrators who looked on: defund VCU police, reallocating funds to mental health and LGBTQ+ issues; keep U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement off campus; abolish the P3 public safety application that students and community members use to report crime; and release a line-item budget.
They also echoed the demands of the larger movement in the city, which include calls to reopen the case of Marcus-David Peters, a VCU alumnus who was shot during a confrontation with a Richmond police officer in the midst of a mental health crisis; defund Richmond police; implement a mental health alert system; create a civilian review board; drop all charges against protesters; remove all Confederate iconography; and release the names of any officers being investigated for use of force.
