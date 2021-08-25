WATCH NOW: Video depicting 'abduction' outside Target store in Chesterfield was 6 teens in an SUV with 5 seats

The surveillance video from a Target store in Midlothian appears to show a disturbing scene: a teenage girl approaches an SUV that has slowed to a stop outside the store and, after a conversation with someone inside, walks to the rear of the vehicle, where she suddenly is grabbed by one of the passengers and placed into the trunk area.

The "abductor" then closes the hatch, gets back inside and the vehicle drives off as shoppers continue to enter and exit the store.

The incident, which unfolded at 8:55 p.m. Friday outside the Target store in Westchester Commons in Chesterfield County, seemed so real that police distributed the video to news outlets at 12:56 a.m. Saturday, fearing an abduction had occurred.

But less than 12 hours later, police announced they had located the persons involved and determined that no one had been taken against their will. The incident was a "misunderstanding," police said.

So what really happened, and were any lessons learned?

As it turned out, the incident stemmed from a vehicle overloaded with six teens all under the age of 18. The Mazda CX5 in which they were riding has only five seats with a hatchback.