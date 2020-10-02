Wave of violence continues in Richmond with 22 people slain in the past two months

In Richmond — where Black and white residents are nearly evenly split, representing 46.9% and 47.7% of the population, respectively, and Hispanics or Latinos make up 7.3 percent — Black and brown residents account for nearly two-thirds of all COVID cases, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health. They are even more over-represented in COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths — Black Richmonders account for more than 55% of each of those totals in the city.

"Couple that with having more free time on our hands. You have structures and routines that have been interrupted," Smith said. "The biggest one: our kids are going to school online. We don’t know what that looks like, or how that’s going to turn out yet, but we do know that the other ways in which we reached kids and reached our children was face-to-face. We could interact with them."

This has led to arguments that might once have been checked by a well-positioned adult but now are going unnoticed online, Smith said. Arguments between rival neighborhoods escalate to bullets flying. Arguments, retaliation and drugs are common motives for homicides this year, law enforcement officers said.