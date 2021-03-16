'We miss her and we need her back': Richmond police launch new missing persons campaign

Yvonne Brown last saw her sister at a bus stop in Church Hill on March 16, 2006. Doris Ann Brown has been missing ever since.
"It's been 15 long years," Yvonne Brown said on Tuesday. "Painful, hard years. I need my sister."
Doris Brown was 34 when she disappeared. She'll be 50 on June 6, and the family plans to celebrate as they have every birthday she's missed, Yvonne Brown said.
She left behind five kids and two grandchildren. Now, Yvonne Brown said her sister has 16 grandchildren, who all want to meet their grandmother.
"I'm not going to put past tense on my sister's name until I know what happened to her," Yvonne said. "In my heart, she's still alive."
A representative from the Richmond Police Department reached out to Yvonne Brown on Monday about speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, the anniversary of her sister's disappearance. At the news conference, police Chief Gerald M. Smith and Mayor Levar M. Stoney announced a new initiative to bring attention to missing persons cases on the date of their disappearance.
On the anniversary of a person's disappearance, the department plans to release reminders through traditional media and on the department's social media accounts about the ongoing investigations and ask for information about those who have gone missing, Smith said.
"We know that the smallest of things, an article of clothing, a mannerism or a turn of phrase, can remind us of our loved ones," Stoney said. "On the smallest details, detectives with the Richmond Police Department can reunite a family. The smallest of details can do that."
"That's where you come in," Stoney added, speaking directly to the public. "We need the public's help to provide that critical detail that could crack open one of these cases."
Last year, 308 people were reported missing to Richmond police, according to numbers provided by the department. Two of those cases remain active, police said, and they are investigating another 24 cases of missing persons reports since 1990.
Smith noted that nearly a third of those ongoing cases are for missing black women, which is a growing trend nationwide.
Currently, the department is investigating six reports of missing people this year.
One woman, who was reported missing on March 14, was found at a local homeless shelter Tuesday morning following news reports of her disappearance.
"Just to give you some idea of the power of community," Smith said. "A missing person by the name of Minnie Sanders was reported missing on the 14th. On the 15th, the Richmond Police Department put out a bulletin asking for the community's help. The community responded and today, Minnie has been located and is safe."
Missing persons detective Jose Cartagena said most of the work comes in the first few days of a person's disappearance, but the department continues to follow leads weeks, days and years afterward. This annual reminder will hopefully add to the tips he gets from known family and friends of those who have gone missing, Cartagena said.
Yvonne Brown said she was grateful for the opportunity to get her sister's story in the public eye again.
"Today means a lot to me because I actually got to meet someone for the first time in a couple of years," Yvonne Brown said after Tuesday's press conference. "That showed me they cared. Before I felt like no one really cared about my sister, like at all."
Brown said at the time of her sister's disappearance detectives weren't as helpful. She said they made her wait nearly two months to report her missing. Every few years, a detective would be in touch and ask her for DNA, but nothing ever came of it.
Every time she sees another person has gone missing, "it just does something to me," Yvonne Brown said. She said a cousin also went missing in Richmond three years ago.
But she still has hope that Doris Brown will come home.
"We miss her and we need her back," Yvonne Brown said.
Anyone with information about Doris Ann Brown or any missing person can contact detective Cartagena at (804) 646-3867.
