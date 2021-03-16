'We miss her and we need her back': Richmond police launch new missing persons campaign

Missing persons detective Jose Cartagena said most of the work comes in the first few days of a person's disappearance, but the department continues to follow leads weeks, days and years afterward. This annual reminder will hopefully add to the tips he gets from known family and friends of those who have gone missing, Cartagena said.

Yvonne Brown said she was grateful for the opportunity to get her sister's story in the public eye again.

"Today means a lot to me because I actually got to meet someone for the first time in a couple of years," Yvonne Brown said after Tuesday's press conference. "That showed me they cared. Before I felt like no one really cared about my sister, like at all."

Brown said at the time of her sister's disappearance detectives weren't as helpful. She said they made her wait nearly two months to report her missing. Every few years, a detective would be in touch and ask her for DNA, but nothing ever came of it.

Every time she sees another person has gone missing, "it just does something to me," Yvonne Brown said. She said a cousin also went missing in Richmond three years ago.

But she still has hope that Doris Brown will come home.

"We miss her and we need her back," Yvonne Brown said.

Anyone with information about Doris Ann Brown or any missing person can contact detective Cartagena at (804) 646-3867.