'We want to become the change the world needs': RPD adds 15 new officers with graduation of recruit class

Cadet Christopher Carey blew kisses down to his 4-year-old daughter from the balcony of Virginia Union University's Coburn Hall on Thursday ahead of his graduation from the Richmond Police Training Academy.

Kimber Carey looked up at her husband holding their 1-year-old son, whose face lit up when he looked up to see his dad in his new uniform.

"This whole process has been emotional," she said, already teary-eyed ahead of the ceremony and after eight months of training. "This is his dream."

About an hour later, Kimber Carey pinned a silver badge over her husband's heart completing the look. He's now officer Chris Carey, along with 14 other men bolstering the ranks of the Richmond Police Department.

The department has struggled to maintain and recruit officers amid the pandemic and civil unrest of 2020 that focused on police brutality, leading to calls for reform.

Last October, Chief Gerald Smith told City Council members that his department had 102 vacancies and an additional 70-plus officers unavailable because of medical, military or administrative leave, which means the department had been operating at about 75% of its authorized strength of 750 sworn officers. The number of vacancies and officers unavailable has continued to climb, but department officials would not provide current staffing figures on Thursday. This is the first recruit class graduation since that October presentation to City Council.

"I'm ready to get out there and help people," Chris Carey said after the ceremony. A former fifth-grade teacher from North Chesterfield, Chris Carey decided to make a career change during the pandemic. "It's not much of a change for me, really, just going from kids to adults."

His mother-in-law, Peggy Temple, said: "He's the type of man you want as a police officer."

Myla Burgess, mother of newly-sworn officer Jordan Burgess, beamed with pride as she watched family and friends take photos with her son, the recruit class's vice president.

"This is not the time that people want to be police officers, which makes me even more proud that he made the choice," she said. She's a former principal. "Service is in our blood. Policing, a lot like teaching, is something different every day. He will get to talk with people, and it can be the worst day of their lives. But he also wants to police when people aren't in trauma."

Jordan Burgess, of Midlothian, is a graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University, where he played basketball from 2012 to 2017. He went on to play internationally in Romania and Mexico.

"Playing at VCU, I became the young man that I was in the city of Richmond," he said ahead of graduation on Thursday. "I thought this was a perfect opportunity to give back to the city."

It was a homecoming, of sorts, for many of the men, like Burgess. Six of the 15 new officers already called the metro area home, but others relocated from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Jamaica, Pennsylvania, New York and Illinois.

"This is a fresh start for me and my family," said new officer Namar F. Brown, who is originally from Jamaica where his grandfather was a police officer, but moved his family from New York to Richmond to join the department. "It's a rich city, full of history and culture."

Class president and recipient of the physical fitness and servant-leader award, Quinton Barnes is a Richmond native who served in the Army for seven years with three deployments to Afghanistan and a stint in Korea.

"I just like being back home," he said ahead of the ceremony. He was selected by his peers to speak during the graduation, saying they all had their own reasons for joining the force. But there was one reason they all could all agree on: "We want to become the change the world needs."