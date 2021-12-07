'We will forever be grateful.' Foundation pays off mortgage for family of state trooper slain in Richmond bus terminal

"It is hard to find the words to described how blessed our family feels to have our mortgage paid off," Michelle Dermyer said in a prepared statement. "What an amazing way for the Siller family to honor Stephen and continue his legacy, by blessing so many first responders and Gold Star families. We will be forever grateful for this life changing gift."

Siller is Chairman and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which was dedicated to honoring the sacrifice of FDNY firefighter Stephen Siller, who gave his life to save others on Sept. 11 2001.

So far this year, the foundation has delivered 135 mortgage-free homes to fallen and catastrophically injured service members and first responders across the country. Between Thanksgiving and New Year's Eve, the foundation says it will deliver 65 mortgage payoffs or mortgage-free homes.

"We wanted to honor the sacrifices of veterans as part of our Season of Hope," said foundation spokesman Larry Olson. "We're giving away at least a home a day. So what we wanted to do for the 80th anniversary, was to select fallen first responders who had prior military service. And honor them in that way on this day."