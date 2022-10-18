Wednesday marks 20 years since D.C. sniper targeted Ashland

Twenty years ago Wednesday, Jeffrey and Stephanie Hopper, a couple from Melbourne, Florida, strolled out of a Ponderosa Steakhouse on England Street in Ashland to their car when a .223-caliber slug struck him in the midsection.

The Hoppers were heading home after a visit with relatives in Pennsylvania. In Ashland, of all places, Jeffrey Hopper was shot by the Beltway snipers, who terrorized residents from Maryland to Washington and Virginia in a three-week rampage that left 10 people dead and three wounded, including one other adult and a 13-year-old child.

Lee Boyd Malvo was 17 in October 2002 when he and John Allen Muhammad carried out the attacks that left customers running to and from gas pumps in zigzag fashion, not knowing where the snipers would strike next. Most of the shootings were in the Washington metropolitan area, although two were in the Fredericksburg area and another in Ashland.

Stewart Roberson, then the school superintendent of Hanover County, which encompasses Ashland, grappled with how to keep students safe from the attacks and ease families’ fears.

“School leaders of every generation have their moments during which they they call upon the fortitude and care to navigate intense emotion, adversity, danger or even terror,” Roberson said in an interview Tuesday. “In our case 20 years ago, that fortitude was strengthened by the support of our strong team and community.”

The day after the Ashland shooting, local officials announced that local schools would remain open because they are the safest places children can be. But hours after the announcement, officials learned that the snipers had left a note in Ashland, saying, “P.S. your children are not safe anywhere at any time.”

Later the same day, school superintendents in the region announced a reversal of their decision to keep schools open.

“Indeed, it was a confusing moment for the community because earlier we had said that schools would be open because we believe that, as school leaders believe now, schools are the safest places for children to be,” Roberson recalled. “Throughout this terrifying episode, the entire region was counting on the schools to take care of the children and to make the right decisions alongside our law enforcement partners.”

Roberson, who served as Hanover’s superintendent for 16 years, is now chairman, president and CEO of Moseley Architects.

Authorities ultimately determined that the killers' rampage began in February 2002 and also involved shootings in Arizona, Alabama, Louisiana, Georgia and Washington state. All told, authorities said Muhammad and Malvo killed 17 people and wounded 10.

Rick Pleasants, who was Ashland police chief when the attack happened, told The Times-Dispatch in 2012 that officers worked 12-hour shifts. A photo from a news conference shows him standing under a tent with the community’s motto: “Town of Ashland. Center of the Universe."

"For the next few days and that night, we literally were the center of the universe," Pleasants said.

The Ashland case would provide key evidence to aid authorities taking part in the multi-state manhunt.

The day before Jeffrey Hopper was shot, the Rev. William V. Sullivan Jr., then pastor at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Ashland, received a strange telephone call. The caller referred to the sniper shootings and urged that police be alerted about a shooting weeks earlier in Alabama. Sullivan gave police the information after Hopper was shot.

A note tacked to a tree near the sniper's roost behind the Ponderosa seemed to complain that efforts to contact authorities were not being taken seriously.

"These people took our calls for a hoax or joke, so your failure to respond has cost you five lives," the note read, referring to individuals who seemed to ignore the calls. The note began "For you Mr. Police 'Call me God.' "

The tip about Alabama eventually helped establish, through fingerprints linked to the Alabama case, the identities of Muhammad and Malvo and their pasts in Washington state. Police dug up a stump there the two used for target practice and flew it to the East Coast for forensic evaluation.

The note tacked to the tree in Ashland, written on pink paper from a local Big Lots store, also produced fingerprints and more information.

Authorities said Muhammad, an Army sharpshooter who was scarred by the Gulf War, a failed marriage and lost custody of his children, had mentored Malvo and trained him as a killer. They drove from location to location in a 1990 Chevrolet Caprice that was modified to include a rifle port.

Muhammad, tried separately, was executed in November 2009 at the age of 48, for the murder of Dean Harold Meyers. He was shot with a rifle at long range as he stopped at a gas station in the Manassas area on Oct. 9, 2002, on his way home from work.

Malvo was sentenced to multiple life terms without parole. Virginia now allows consideration of parole for offenders sentenced as juveniles to more than 20 years. Last month, the Virginia Parole Board denied Malvo’s first bid for parole.

Andrew Cain, of The Times-Dispatch, contributed to this report.