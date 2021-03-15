 Skip to main content
Weekend shooting in Henrico wounds six men, two fatally. Two others remain in critical condition
breaking

Weekend shooting in Henrico wounds six men, two fatally. Two others remain in critical condition

Police lights

Police lights

 stock photo/

Four men were injured and two others were killed in an early morning shooting Saturday in a parking lot near Richmond Raceway.

Henrico County police identified the two men who died as 34-year-old Sadao Richardson and 32-year-old Markus Floyd.

Two of the four men who were injured have been released from the hospital, police said in an update Monday. Two others remained hospitalized with critical injuries.

Police responded to the 5100 block of Richmond-Henrico Turnpike just after 3 a.m. after several calls reporting the shooting.

Detectives continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or visit www.p3tips.com to submit anonymous tips.

arockett@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6527

Twitter: @AliRockettRTD

Breaking News