Weekend shootings in Henrico leave three dead, including a girl, and two injured

Henrico County police are investigating three weekend shootings that left three people dead — including a girl at a shopping center — and two others injured.
On Saturday afternoon, just before 5:30 p.m., a shooting was reported in the 4500 block of South Laburnum Avenue at the White Oak Village shopping center. A girl, whose identity was not released because of her age, died at the scene. A second person, identified only as a male, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
Late on the Fourth of July, just before midnight, Henrico's 911 center received a report of a shooting in the 300 block of Engleside Drive, just north of East Laburnum Avenue and just west of Richmond Raceway.
A Henrico resident, 19-year-old Marquan Demont Lane, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Approximately an hour earlier, about 10:45 p.m., Henrico authorities received a report of a shooting along the 2800 block of Fairfield Avenue in the eastern part of the county, close to the Richmond city line.
A Chesterfield County man, 27-year-old Steven Milton Whisnant III, was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
“Henrico police want to hear from community members who may have information or tips to help bring closure to these acts of violence,” Henrico police Lt. Matt Pecka said in a news release.
Anyone with information about Saturday's double shooting at White Oak Village should call Henrico police at (804) 501-5000 or Detective Ensor at (804) 501-5794.
If you have information about Sunday's shooting near Richmond Raceway, call Detective Seay at (804) 501-7323.
Police ask anyone with information about the Fairfield Avenue shooting to call Detective Rosser by calling (804) 501-5247.
You can also submit anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, going to P3Tips.com or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones.
All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.