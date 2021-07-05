Weekend shootings in Henrico leave three dead, including a girl, and two injured

Henrico County police are investigating three weekend shootings that left three people dead — including a girl at a shopping center — and two others injured.

On Saturday afternoon, just before 5:30 p.m., a shooting was reported in the 4500 block of South Laburnum Avenue at the White Oak Village shopping center. A girl, whose identity was not released because of her age, died at the scene. A second person, identified only as a male, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Late on the Fourth of July, just before midnight, Henrico's 911 center received a report of a shooting in the 300 block of Engleside Drive, just north of East Laburnum Avenue and just west of Richmond Raceway.

A Henrico resident, 19-year-old Marquan Demont Lane, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Approximately an hour earlier, about 10:45 p.m., Henrico authorities received a report of a shooting along the 2800 block of Fairfield Avenue in the eastern part of the county, close to the Richmond city line.

A Chesterfield County man, 27-year-old Steven Milton Whisnant III, was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.