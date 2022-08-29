What's next for $2.5 million Sugar Shack lawsuit that started Monday?

A $2.5 million lawsuit filed against the founder of the Richmond-based doughnut chain Sugar Shack by a former business partner started Monday.

Dustin Smith has said CEO Ian Kelley had him falsely arrested for embezzlement. He is alleging defamation and malicious prosecution by Kelley and his uncle, Michael Pinson.

Judge Bradley Cavedo oversaw the proceedings Monday at the General District Courthouse in Richmond. Steven Biss, an attorney for Smith, and defendant’s counsel Neill Bradley delivered opening statements detailing the events leading up to trial.

The rift began shortly after Smith was served arrest warrants in Chesterfield County for several charges of felony embezzlement. The charges stem from the defendants’ claim that Smith took approximately $5,000 from a company that was a separate operator from Sugar Shack Donuts LLC, according to the defendants’ court testimony.

Around that time, Smith co-owned a chain of now-shuttered stores in Florida, served on Sugar Shack’s board of directors and was an investor of the company, according to the plaintiff’s court testimony.

Chesterfield prosecutors withdrew the charges in March 2019, which the plaintiff said the defendants knowingly fabricated.

In order to recoup damages to the plaintiff’s, “reputation, lost wages and profits, attorneys fees and other out-of-pocket expenses,” their counsel submitted a defamation lawsuit in 2019.

The lawsuit also seeks $350,000 in punitive damages per defendant, and $20,000 in attorney’s fees, according to court documents.

Although the defendants sought to have the case dropped in June, a judge dismissed that motion and the suit was set for a three-day jury trial in August.

Last year, Kelley also faced legal trouble and settled a sexual harassment and discrimination complaint with former employee Virginia Williams.

The suit charged that Kelley promoted Williams, then an 18-year-old part-time employee, to the position of store manager, and used that promotion as leverage to start a sexual relationship with her.

The first Sugar Shack opened in 2013 at 1001 N. Lombardy St. and earned a following for its hand-rolled, hand-cut and hand-dipped creations. An expansion of 11 stores followed, with locations in Stafford, Virginia Beach, Fredericksburg, Mechanicsville, Virginia Beach and elsewhere. Many have closed or changed owners.

After selecting seven jurors Monday morning, both legal parties agreed to proceed with opening statements and listen to several witness testimonies.

Although the trial was initially scheduled for three days, both sides agreed they’d only need two days to present their case. A verdict may be reached as soon as Tuesday.