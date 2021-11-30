'What's wrong with this city?': Another death stuns residents at The Belt Atlantic in South Richmond

Richmond police found a man dead at The Belt Atlantic early Tuesday after a report of gunfire, dealing another harsh blow to a community where bullets claimed a woman and her infant daughter and wounded three others only seven months ago.
Officers discovered the man's body in a parking lot after officers were summoned to the complex off Midlothian Turnpike about 4:30 a.m. for a report of random gunfire. The authorities provided scant information about Tuesday's death and said the state medical examiner's office would determine its cause.
A few hours after the body was found, residents gathered outside to watch officers as they moved through the breezeways of one of the buildings. The police led a young person down the stairs in handcuffs in the mid-morning, but it was unclear whether he was being detained in connection to the man's death or for some other reason.
"They need to fix those gates," said one of the residents, Chalaina McCutchen, who lives with her five daughters at The Belt Atlantic. The security gates to the complex had been out of order when McCutchen's cousin, Sharnez Hill, and Hill's 3-month-old daughter, Neziah, were killed in the shooting on April 27. The property's management fixed entrances to the tall black gates that surround the complex within a couple months after the April incident, but an entrance gate was later broken and still isn't working.
Fearing for her children's safety, McCutchen said she can count on one hand how many times she has allowed them to play outside in the six years she's been living there. As she watched the police outside on Tuesday morning, she stood near a collection of stuffed animals that still marks the area where Hill and her daughter were shot in April. The memory of that loss brought tears to McCutchen's eyes on Tuesday morning.
After the daylight shooting in April, Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch helped form The Trauma Healing Response Network, a collective of volunteers, mental health professionals and others, that still meets monthly to assess the needs of Belt Atlantic residents, many of whom witnessed the violence and were deeply traumatized.
On Tuesday, Lynch said it was helpful that the network already was in place to provide crisis intervention for the latest death. Soon after she heard about it, Lynch contacted members of the trauma response network, including the Rev. Robin Mines. Lynch asked Mines to give a child a ride to school at Westover Hills Elementary because the chaos surrounding Tuesday's death had caused the family to have transportation issues.
Lynch, whose 5th District includes The Belt Atlantic, also reached out to the community's property management and asked the Richmond Police Department for a larger presence there. A department spokesperson said Tuesday afternoon patrols would be added to the area.
Mines, president of the Swansboro West Civic Association, returned to The Belt Atlantic on Tuesday morning after taking the boy to school and spoke to some of the residents and gave out her phone number.
"This city is aware of the living conditions of these people and they're acting like they're not human beings," Mines said. "It's sick. It's unhealthy. What's wrong with this city? The statues are gone but it still feels like the capital of the Confederacy for Black and Brown citizens."
Mines, a strong advocate for mixed-income housing, said that residents of The Belt Atlantic are concerned about poor lighting in the breezeways of some buildings and unhealthy living conditions, among other things. The Belt Atlantic provides project-based Section 8 housing to low-income residents.
"We're terrified," said N. Robinson, who gave only her first initial for fear of retaliation from the property's rental office. She said she had spent more than five years chronically homeless before she got her apartment at The Belt Atlantic. "I certainly think it would be better to live at the James River again than living here."
Mines and Lynch both said that residents have told them there are armed citizens who act as lookouts for community rivals, ready to open fire in self defense if necessary to protect the neighborhood.
That is not something the city should be proud of, Lynch said. "We shouldn't have communities that are living in fear," she said.
A few minutes after Mines finished talking to residents at the complex on Tuesday, a man suddenly started yelling in a rage and appeared to throw something on the ground. Mines said she heard him yell: "I will be back and I don't care who I hit."
Men in bright-colored vests appeared and were walking around. One resident, fearing that retaliatory violence might be about to erupt, advised Mines and a reporter and photographer to leave immediately for safety reasons.
The Belt Atlantic used to be known as Midlothian Village before Community Preservation Partners purchased the property in 2018 through a joint venture with another company, promising secure fences, gates and other safety measures.
Property management fixed the entrances to the tall black gates that surround the complex in June, giving tenants key cards to walk through or drive through an entrance.
Tameka Webb, asset manager for Community Preservation Partners, said in August that within the previous year, a security gate had to be repaired four times because people drove into it.
In a phone interview on Tuesday, Webb said the main front gate was broken again Sept. 29 when someone drove into it. She said that a new gate was immediately ordered and that they hope to install it Dec. 13 if the new one arrives soon enough.
"We're doing our best," Webb said.
It wasn't clear on Tuesday whether the broken gate had anything to do with the man's death, but several residents said they felt unsafe because of it.
Responding to residents' concerns about lighting at the complex, Webb said the community is "pretty well lit" but that she will be on the property Wednesday evening to assess the situation.
She also responded to the reports from residents about armed citizens trying to protect the community from violent attacks. "That's very disheartening because that's not how our residents should feel," she said, adding that she is working with the police and Lynch to better the situation.
Anyone with information about the investigation into Tuesday's death is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Hughes at (804) 385-7269 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 and provide an anonymous tip.