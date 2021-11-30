'What's wrong with this city?': Another death stuns residents at The Belt Atlantic in South Richmond

Mines, president of the Swansboro West Civic Association, returned to The Belt Atlantic on Tuesday morning after taking the boy to school and spoke to some of the residents and gave out her phone number.

"This city is aware of the living conditions of these people and they're acting like they're not human beings," Mines said. "It's sick. It's unhealthy. What's wrong with this city? The statues are gone but it still feels like the capital of the Confederacy for Black and Brown citizens."

Mines, a strong advocate for mixed-income housing, said that residents of The Belt Atlantic are concerned about poor lighting in the breezeways of some buildings and unhealthy living conditions, among other things. The Belt Atlantic provides project-based Section 8 housing to low-income residents.

"We're terrified," said N. Robinson, who gave only her first initial for fear of retaliation from the property's rental office. She said she had spent more than five years chronically homeless before she got her apartment at The Belt Atlantic. "I certainly think it would be better to live at the James River again than living here."

Mines and Lynch both said that residents have told them there are armed citizens who act as lookouts for community rivals, ready to open fire in self defense if necessary to protect the neighborhood.