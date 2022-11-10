White van may be linked to fatal Chamberlayne Avenue apartment shooting

Richmond police on Thursday released an image of a van they say may be linked to a fatal apartment building shooting.

Ronnell Wayne was pronounced dead at the scene of the Oct. 26 shooting at the Blooms Apartment complex in the 3500 block of Chamberlayne Avenue. Police were dispatch at about 10:30 p.m.

Police in a statement Thursday said detectives are seeking information about the driver and passenger of a white conversion van seen leaving the apartment parking lot towards Chamberlayne Avenue after the shooting. They said a man and woman were inside the van, and that they and the vehicle may be in the Tidewater/Hampton Roads area.