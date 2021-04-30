Williams: April was a bad month for Black lives in Richmond. We must turn rage and grief into action.

The connective thread in the violence is the easy availability of firearms in our nation to violent, unstable and dangerous individuals. Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith estimated that more than 50 shell casings would be recovered from the scene of Tuesday's crime from at least three different weapons: an assault rifle and two handguns. But consequential gun regulation is a nonstarter in our political environment.

Our response to gun violence, in all communities, has been deeply unserious. We must turn rage and grief into action.

Bryan Stevenson, founder of the Equal Justice Initiative, offered a holistic solution during a recent Richmond Forum: healthy communities.

"I want to abolish crime. I want to live in a community where people don't hurt each other because they've been traumatized and they haven't gotten the treatment they need for trauma," he said.

"Where people aren't suffering from addiction and dependency without care and treatment. Where we respect one another and we don't have to worry about the domestic violence that we see too often in our community. Where people understand that you don't take from each other."