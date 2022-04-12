Williams: Gun violence is consuming our young in the Richmond region

Michael Paul Williams Follow Michael Paul Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

There’s precious little more unsettling than listening to children, the epitome of innocence, describing a violent death.

But there I was, watching the Saturday evening news on NBC 12, when I caught an interview with two cousins, ages 9 and 10, recounting the aftermath of the homicide of 16-year-old Jahiem “Jah” Dickerson in eastern Henrico County.

The younger girl said they were awakened by gunshots and the cries of the victim’s mother shortly after midnight Saturday. The girls went to the window — a scary thought, in hindsight, given that shots had just been fired — and saw Dickerson, whom their older siblings knew, lying in their front yard.

“It’s like really hard to go outside and look at the same spot every day just to know that one of their friends got shot and killed right there,” the older girl said.

The poise and compassion in which the little girls spoke of this horror was heartbreaking. You couldn’t help but worry how the trauma they’d absorbed might manifest itself in years ahead. This sort of trauma played out elsewhere in the region over the weekend, in a spate of gun violence that also took the life of a 17-year-old girl, a George Wythe student, in South Richmond.

“If I knew the answer, then I’d be on top of it. But I don’t know,” said Henrico Supervisor Tyrone Nelson. He added that the county Board of Supervisors would be voting Tuesday on a budget that included hundreds of thousands of dollars “to increase community engagement for young people.”

We must engage in what is nothing less than a community crisis with no quick or easy solutions, but one whose root lies in the fraying of our social compact.

“Lack of respect for people, for human life; there are just no rules anymore,” Nelson said. “No boundaries. Anything goes”

Eleven months ago, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney declared gun violence a public heath crisis, but the shootings continue apace. The conditions that feed the violence — neglect, stunted opportunity, family dysfunction and short fuses — remain intact. Elected officials have limited control over violent crime. But in their political fealty to the gun lobby, they too often abdicate responsibility for what they can control.

There are simply too many guns on U.S. streets, including ”ghost guns” — untraceable firearms without registration numbers that can be purchased without a background check and assembled in the privacy of your own home.

“Guns in the wrong hands lead us to where we are now: a murdered 16-year-old,” Nelson said.

Dickerson’s mother, Jennifer Flythe, said at a vigil Monday that she moved to Richmond from New York to give her son “a better life out here in Virginia.” She became a nurse, working double shifts, to provide for her children after Dickerson’s father was incarcerated, according to Zach Joachim’s story in Tuesday’s Times-Dispatch.

Her quiet neighborhood off Creighton Road has the appearance of a place to fashion a better life, with new homes under construction and other features of suburbia, including an abundance of portable basketball hoops. Her son was a member of Highland Springs High School’s state champion basketball team. But what should have been a season of celebration was cut short by the sort of violence that has become normalized — and not just in metro Richmond.

Perhaps if we had a clue how to pacify these small wars within and between individuals, we could prevent the mass shootings — such as Tuesday’s on a Brooklyn subway — that have become a twisted trademark of American life.

There have been too many gunshots, too many tears, too many candlelit vigils, and too many speeches. For young Black men in America, it’s as if centuries of hatred and oppression from without have been internalized within their DNA, only to find expression in a form of fratricide.

“We as a community have an obligation to each other,” Highland Springs Principal Kenneth White said at Monday’s vigil. He added: “We, as a community ... we can save each other. The senseless gun violence, the fighting in the community, it has to stop. I’m tired of burying kids.”

The responsibility is not just on the government, said Nelson, pastor of Sixth Mount Zion Baptist Church. “To me, every citizen has the responsibility to try to look out for each other.”

Which leads us back to the sight of two children bearing witness to the loss of life — an act too few adults seem unwilling to perform, in the view of law enforcement officials.

“Those young ladies gave a better interview than probably 80 percent of adults. But again, I don’t know what that says,” Nelson said.

“Maybe the answer comes from this generation.”

But first, we’ve got to ensure that they survive.