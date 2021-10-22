Williams: Hate won't leave Richmond with Confederate statue removal. This week proves that.

Now, nearly three decades later, the joke is on us. The nation is so committed to its divides that it is tearing us apart.

In Richmond, the vandalism in Battery Park was condemned by Mayor Levar Stoney, who said: “Let me be clear: Hate will not be tolerated in our city," and also by Ashe's nephew, David Harris Jr.

“Little do they know that our resolve to end racism is greater than their resolve to keep it," Harris said.

Thornhill's forte as an artist has been painting Black Richmond luminaries such as Ashe, Maggie L. Walker and, most recently, a mural to the city's first Black firefighters. He also partnered with artist Hamilton Glass in creating a mural homage to the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

In an interview Friday, Thornhill sounded alternately disheartened and determined.

He was pained by "not just the [defacement of] the piece itself but where the world is today. But I guess my shining light is people calling out of concern, [asking] how they can help, and how they are condemning this act of hatred." He cited the outpouring of community support from artists volunteering to help him redo the mural, area merchants offering to donate money to help, and officials from the Richmond Department of Parks and Recreation.