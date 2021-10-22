Williams: Hate won't leave Richmond with Confederate statue removal. This week proves that.

On the day that Robert E. Lee's monument lost its last stand at the Virginia Supreme Court, a mural of Arthur Ashe was defaced with racist graffiti.
If you want a metaphor for the times we're in, there you have it.
"It's racial hatred. Because Arthur Ashe was such a good guy," artist Sir James Thornhill said Friday, the day after the Battery Park mural he helped create was tagged with stencils for the Patriot Front, identified as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.
"I think I was more hurt by the fact that they came into our neighborhood," he said. "What if it had been an act of violence?"
Some folks will argue that the defacement of a Black historical figure is a fitting coda to the vandalization of Confederate monuments before their removal.
That line of thinking works if you possess a deep ignorance of the role of white supremacist terror in U.S. history. Or if you equate the legacy of Ashe -- a tennis champion, humanitarian and loyal U.S. Army lieutenant -- with that of treasonous Confederate leaders whose enduring white supremacist ideology denied Ashe full citizenship in his hometown of Richmond. Or if you discount two recent studies -- one out of the University of Virginia -- linking racial violence with proximity to Confederate monuments in the U.S. South.
A "Black Monument Avenue" mural was similarly tagged in the Six Points area of Highland Park. And last weekend, bags containing a flyer naming a Ku Klux Klan group were left in neighborhoods across the majority-Black Varina and Fairfield districts, according to the Henrico County police division.
It was my hope that once we put the Lee monument issue to rest, we could move beyond debates over symbolism and start the substantive work of dismantling systemic racism and creating a more just and equitable community for all. But every lurch toward social justice creates a backlash.
The presidency of Donald Trump did more than pack the Supreme Court with conservative jurists and poison democracy; it made it OK for hate groups to come out of the darkness, as boldly took place during the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville. Sedition has been mainstreamed to the extent that one major political party, except for a handful of congresspersons, can't bring itself to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol to prevent the certification of Joe Biden's election as president.
"It's a sign of the climate that we're in, in our city and our country and our world," Thornhill said. "I just wish we could all get along."
During the the Lost Angeles riots that followed the 1992 acquittal of the police officers who beat him, Rodney King haltingly expressed a similar sentiment. It immediately became a punch line.
Now, nearly three decades later, the joke is on us. The nation is so committed to its divides that it is tearing us apart.
In Richmond, the vandalism in Battery Park was condemned by Mayor Levar Stoney, who said: “Let me be clear: Hate will not be tolerated in our city," and also by Ashe's nephew, David Harris Jr.
“Little do they know that our resolve to end racism is greater than their resolve to keep it," Harris said.
Thornhill's forte as an artist has been painting Black Richmond luminaries such as Ashe, Maggie L. Walker and, most recently, a mural to the city's first Black firefighters. He also partnered with artist Hamilton Glass in creating a mural homage to the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
In an interview Friday, Thornhill sounded alternately disheartened and determined.
He was pained by "not just the [defacement of] the piece itself but where the world is today. But I guess my shining light is people calling out of concern, [asking] how they can help, and how they are condemning this act of hatred." He cited the outpouring of community support from artists volunteering to help him redo the mural, area merchants offering to donate money to help, and officials from the Richmond Department of Parks and Recreation.
"It's amazing how this thing will bring people together rather than push people away," he said, adding that the redone mural will be "bigger and better."
"We'll show them that we're unshakeable. That we're unstoppable," he said.
We can conquer hate in innumerable ways: by pitching in, ponying up, teaching out and speaking out. But first, we have to reject it.
That mural by Battery Park's formerly segregated tennis courts instructs us in Ashe's own words: START WHERE YOU ARE. USE WHAT YOU HAVE. DO WHAT YOU CAN.
