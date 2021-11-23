Williams: On gun violence, we're a nation at risk. We can't run from the consequences of inaction.

I once ran in Ahmaud Arbery's shoes, and lived to tell about it.

As a young adolescent in Henrico County during the early 1970s, I was a runner who'd later captain the track and field team at Hermitage High School. During an era when kids had to make their own fun, we'd stage impromptu track meets, jogging around the block or -- on one particular day -- running the cinder track at Brookland Middle School.

Rather than take the usual long walk up Hungary Road to the school, the four of us took a shortcut through the woods that separated our subdivisions from the white neighborhood that fronted Brookland. This was not done without a bit of trepidation. But as children of integration, we naively assumed that our stroll through the neighborhood would not cause us physical harm.

On our way to the school, two teens buzzed us on a motorbike. Walking through the woods on our way home, we heard the bike again -- and then the shotgun blast of buckshot that knocked us to the ground.