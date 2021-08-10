Williams: Richmond can't reform policing by surveilling people of color.

It’s as if that season of racial reckoning, spurred by egregious acts of police violence, has been wiped from the memory of the Richmond Police Department.
How else do we explain a plan to install automatic license plate readers (ALPRs) in neighborhoods populated or frequented mostly by Black and brown people?
These high-speed, computer-controlled cameras — on light poles, streetlights, squad cars and elsewhere — would be used in the Shockoe Bottom entertainment district, in the heavily Latino and Black neighborhood of Southwood, and in Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority (RRHA) communities. Captured images would be compared to a “hot list” of license plates of interest.
This is what police reform looks like?
It was only last week that RRHA was touting the creation of a “family-friendly” barment policy — a concession made after its list of people blocked from its properties, for criminal activity and other reasons — had grown to nearly 10,000 persons, making it “unmanageable and ineffective.”
Ineffective indeed. Travis A. Ball was on this RRHA version of a hot list when he shot and killed Virginia State Police Special Agent Michael T. Walter in Mosby Court in May 2017.
But now, RRHA is all in on an ALPR plan that is not so much a reimagining of law enforcement as a recycling of racist practices.
“The Richmond Police Department should not be spending more money on mass surveillance, especially in Black and brown neighborhoods that are already over-policed,” said Mary Bauer, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia.
“These license plate readers pose a serious threat to the privacy and safety of Richmonders. We all should be free to live our lives without worrying about the government watching our every move. There are better — and cheaper — ways to keep us safe without violating our privacy.”
It’s as if all the reform talk was mere cover to hold off the “defund the police” crowd until homicides spiked, the worm turned and law enforcement regained the upper hand in the court of public opinion. Note the fall from grace of a proposed civilian review board in Henrico County.
Instead of long-term investments in crime prevention, we’re poised to employ Orwellian surveillance tools largely in reaction to crimes already committed.
The proliferation of ALPRs nationwide has raised concerns about privacy and data security, inaccurate readings and hot lists, the potential to track the movement of protesters and the targeting of communities of color. Absent a state ban or greater regulation, Richmond needs an operational and muscular civilian review board to push back on ALPRs, or at least provide greater transparency.
Police Chief Gerald M. Smith says technology such as the license plate readers will help “to more narrowly focus investigations as opposed to casting a wider net.”
But these license plate readers, by their very nature, will cast a net of suspicion over anyone who lives in or travels through these communities.
The ACLU of Virginia sued the Fairfax County Police Department over its storage and sharing of license plate data, arguing that the practice violated the state’s Government Data Collection and Dissemination Practices Act. But last October, the Virginia Supreme Court sided with the police.
RPD says information not specific to “active investigations and/or intelligence gathering related to criminal activity” will be purged from the system within 24 hours.
That language reads like a license for police to potentially abuse the data they acquire.
We live in a nation where some people won’t wear a mask or receive a COVID-19 vaccine because they don’t trust the government. Several days ago, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia, suggested to members of an Alabama audience that they exercise their Second Amendment rights should President Joe Biden’s “police state friends” show up at their doorsteps to inquire about their vaccination status.
Meanwhile, Black, Latino and impoverished communities are being asked to trust the police to constantly surveil the innocent many to apprehend the criminal few.
“I think we need to have a frank discussion about how and why crime prevention looks different in our neighborhood versus other city neighborhoods,” Barrett Hardiman, a member of the RRHA Board of Commissioners, said in an article in Monday’s Times-Dispatch.
Government has used fear as a tool in getting people to surrender their rights. (Note the aftermath of 9/11.) But the line between safety and civil liberties is more tenuous in marginalized communities. Our privacy shouldn’t be contingent on race, ethnicity or economic status. If Big Brother is unwelcome in your neighborhood, he shouldn’t be welcome elsewhere.
You can’t reform policing by viewing every Black, brown or poor person as a potential criminal. That’s the same old same old.
