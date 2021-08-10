Williams: Richmond can't reform policing by surveilling people of color.

But now, RRHA is all in on an ALPR plan that is not so much a reimagining of law enforcement as a recycling of racist practices.

“The Richmond Police Department should not be spending more money on mass surveillance, especially in Black and brown neighborhoods that are already over-policed,” said Mary Bauer, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia.

“These license plate readers pose a serious threat to the privacy and safety of Richmonders. We all should be free to live our lives without worrying about the government watching our every move. There are better — and cheaper — ways to keep us safe without violating our privacy.”

It’s as if all the reform talk was mere cover to hold off the “defund the police” crowd until homicides spiked, the worm turned and law enforcement regained the upper hand in the court of public opinion. Note the fall from grace of a proposed civilian review board in Henrico County.

Instead of long-term investments in crime prevention, we’re poised to employ Orwellian surveillance tools largely in reaction to crimes already committed.