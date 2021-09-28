Williams: "Still fighting these same battles." In Richmond and beyond, missing women receive unequal treatment.

There's plenty of blame to go around for the devaluing of missing people of color, from the police to the media to news consumers to social media trendsetters.

The Times-Dispatch staff wrote about Uwasomba twice. I didn't write a column on her or Keeshae Jacobs, who vanished from Richmond's Church Hill in September 2016. "None of this stuff was done for my baby," her mother, Toni Jacobs, said of the feverish reaction to Petito's disappearance.

"All human lives have the same value, but we as a public do not value all human lives the same," says Kym Grinnage, vice president and general manager of Richmond's NBC12. "That is the goal that we all have to get to, and the media plays a large role in making that happen."

We have a lot of work to do.

Grinnage, who said his station routinely airs stories on missing persons, says the so-called "missing white woman syndrome" is mostly a national network phenomenon. He called the the issue "systemic with everything that was talked about in the social justice movement: Why are people of color many times not viewed the same way as white people when they are in distress?"