Williams: The Richmond 34 are social justice movement elders. They still have a role to play.

As that activism waned over the years, so did the memories. It took a 2004 commemorative march organized by Richmond 34 member Elizabeth Johnson Rice to rekindle the moment when 200 VUU students marched downtown to protest the second-class treatment.

Thirty-four of them would be arrested at Thalhimers, including Rice’s brother, Ford T. Johnson Jr., who later would refuse to sit in the Black section of Richmond traffic court. In April 1963, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned his contempt conviction and ordered the desegregation of all courtrooms, he recalled Saturday.

Two months later, the justices also overturned the trespassing convictions of Johnson, Rice and the other VUU students in the Thalhimers case. But it wasn’t until decades later — when Franklin was flagged while applying for a Global Entry permit to expedite his travel through U.S. customs — that they realized that the trespassing arrests were still on their record. The charges were expunged in 2019, but this should be a cautionary tale for today’s protesters.

In the meantime, as we reimagine Richmond’s spaces of honor amid our racial reckoning, the Richmond 34 deserve more than a relatively obscure memorial on VUU’s campus and an East Broad Street marker at the site of the old Thalhimers, now the Dominion Energy Center.