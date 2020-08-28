Williams: Until our nation changes, policing won't.

Perhaps we should think of law enforcement as a spoiled-rotten child swaddled in a blanket of impunity.
One day, you try to hold that youngster accountable and — surprise! — you encounter resistance, resentment and even tantrums. If one parent happens to be a chronic enabler, the task is nearly impossible.
We offer too many protections to police officers and too few protections to civilians. But some “law and order” politicians, not unlike that coddling parent, are intent on protecting the unique privileges of police as a tool in promoting the politics of fear and white supremacy.
During a time when we should be reforming or even reinventing policing, law enforcement is being weaponized against people of color in this time of racial reckoning and national crisis.
It should be clear that the “assault” of a police officer with an onion ring should not result in a felony charge. Or that state Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, cannot be reasonably charged with inciting a riot that began, according to a Senate colleague, eight hours after she had left that Confederate monument in Portsmouth. Or that nothing Richmond protester Michaela Hatton did, if she’s guilty of anything at all, merits a punishment as over-the-top as 15 years in prison. Or that police are poorly equipped to handle a mental health crisis.
We saw video of the smirking, maskless police officer after civilians were pushed around outside Jackson Ward’s GWAR Bar earlier this month. We know about the teargassing of peaceful protesters at the Lee monument earlier this summer. And three years ago, we observed the laughter, smirks and applause from police in Long Island after President Donald Trump urged them to “please don’t be too nice” to suspects in custody.
We need to be nicer. Our nation leads world democracies in the killing of civilians by police.
To be Black in America today is to be traumatized by a steady stream of videos showing Black people being killed or otherwise abused by law enforcement on camera — from George Floyd’s torture to Jacob Blake being shot seven times in the back to the footage of a credentialed Masai Ujiri, president of an NBA champion Toronto Raptors, being shoved twice by an Alameda County, Calif., deputy as he attempted to join his team’s on-court celebration.
Our trauma has been compounded by the gaslighting that has accompanied it. The Alameda Sheriff’s department, in defense of the deputy, asks us not to believe our lying eyes. And former ambassador Nikki Haley, speaking during the Republican National Convention, declared that “America is not a racist country” the day after Blake was shot.
Haley — who seconds later cited the discrimination her immigrant family faced — was governor of South Carolina when a white supremacist murdered nine Black people in a Charleston church.
The fog of despair that drapes us after these killings is burned off by the subsequent rage. We don’t need extra trauma. COVID looms especially lethal among Black, Latino and Native American people for reasons inextricably tied to the foundational racism Haley denies.
Working through these emotions is, well, work.
Asked how she was feeling about events in Kenosha, state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, replied: “I feel the same about all the other tragic deaths that have occurred with names we know and names we don’t — hurt, angry, frustrated, sad ... But I’ve turned all of those feelings into action” during a special session of the General Assembly.
“I’ve been working with advocates, law enforcement, colleagues and others to work on legislation to tray to change all of this negative into something to improve our society.”
That’s quite a challenge if police are behaving this way while all eyes are on them. Or as Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones of The New York Times wrote on Twitter:
“Black man with no weapon walks away from Kenosha police and is shot 7 times in the back. White teen with assault rifle who just shot 3 people and KILLED 2, walks by Kenosha police with his gun & they offer him water and he gets to go home. No greater summary of America exists.”
It was left to police in Illinois to arrest and charge Kyle Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old vigilante. Rittenhouse, like so many white, armed mass killers, was captured alive.
Blake, meanwhile, lay handcuffed to his hospital bed despite being paralyzed below the waist, his family says. The rest of us remain shackled to a police system rooted in white supremacy and Black enslavement.
“A few bad apples” in policing is not the problem. It’s our spoiled barrel of a nation.
