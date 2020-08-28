Williams: Until our nation changes, policing won't.

Haley — who seconds later cited the discrimination her immigrant family faced — was governor of South Carolina when a white supremacist murdered nine Black people in a Charleston church.

The fog of despair that drapes us after these killings is burned off by the subsequent rage. We don’t need extra trauma. COVID looms especially lethal among Black, Latino and Native American people for reasons inextricably tied to the foundational racism Haley denies.

Working through these emotions is, well, work.

Asked how she was feeling about events in Kenosha, state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, replied: “I feel the same about all the other tragic deaths that have occurred with names we know and names we don’t — hurt, angry, frustrated, sad ... But I’ve turned all of those feelings into action” during a special session of the General Assembly.

“I’ve been working with advocates, law enforcement, colleagues and others to work on legislation to tray to change all of this negative into something to improve our society.”

That’s quite a challenge if police are behaving this way while all eyes are on them. Or as Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones of The New York Times wrote on Twitter: