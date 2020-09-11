Williams: We have enough narcissism and cynicism in politics. We don't need Kanye West for president.

At the initial hearing, one of his lawyers suggested that removing a Black candidate from the presidential ballot would be a bad look in a year that has spotlighted “disparate treatment of a segment of our society.”

The mere suggestion of MAGA-hat wearing West as the Black Lives Matter candidate is rich.

West envelopes himself and his music in the trappings of the gospel and the Black church. But his politics seem oddly disengaged from both the historic and current struggle of Black folks. We don’t need his dark, twisted fantasy about being president of the United States during our dark, twisted and deadly reality.

On this point, a former fan agrees.

“I was a huge Kanye fan, huge, to the point I was buying every album,” recalled Grace Gipson, an assistant professor of African American Studies at Virginia Commonwealth University.

Gipson, whose research includes Black popular culture, said she related to the Chicagoan Kanye as a native of Illinois. She loved such songs as “Through the Wire,” from his debut 2004 album “The College Dropout.” As an African American scholar, she appreciated how he wove Black history into his lyrics.